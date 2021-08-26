Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

3 things you can do to lead and increase emotional intelligence in your team

Emotional Intelligence (EI) is imperative Emotional Intelligence (EI) is imperative to any role, team or organisation. And having the ability to focus on transferring EI and motivation to your team is even more critical as we all continue to work and lead in this hybrid environment. EI, also known as emotional quotient or EQ, is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Emotional Intelligence (EI) is imperative

Emotional Intelligence (EI) is imperative to any role, team or organisation. And having the ability to focus on transferring EI and motivation to your team is even more critical as we all continue to work and lead in this hybrid environment.

EI, also known as emotional quotient or EQ, is simply the ability to recognise one’s own emotions and those of others and to have the ability to be able to manage them. There are several steps that you can undertake to aid this. First things first – ensure your awareness of self and others is high.

If you want to lead and assist in increasing EI, you need to lead by example.

Really master your conflict management, emotional control and social awareness, so you’re not just aware and managing your emotions, but also understanding that of others and demonstrating this, day to day, to your team and those around you.

As a leader, I truly believe you can create the necessary conditions in which team members can develop their EI. However, each member of the team needs to take ownership of this.

There’s an analogy that says, ‘A piano student can be taught to play Minuet in G, but he won’t become a modern-day Bach without knowing music theory and being able to play with heart.’

There needs to be trust within the team and in you and a feeling of group efficacy – in other words, the team’s perceived capability to perform.

When there is EI as a team, it’s all about the small acts that make a difference.

Here are a few key tips to help you:

1. Create team norms

These are basically relationship guidelines that can be agreed upon as a team and, after time, will be followed at a subconscious level. The actual identifying, agreeing and getting buy into these norms.

A great framework to create team norms:

  • Look at what successful norms are already in place, based on your experience as a team. Ensure this link to your current team values.
  • Turn the norms into behaviours. An example could be as simple as acknowledging each other with a thank you when tasks are met and sharing the process of what worked to foster an open environment to share best practice.
  • Create a plan to ensure accountability is bring shared across the team.

2. Identify and satisfy team strengths and weaknesses

  • Take the time to know and grow your team. I ask every leader I work with, “What are each person’s top three strengths and three areas to improve in your team?”
  • Don’t over-complicate this, simply:
    • Ask, identify, understand and help drive.
    • Make sure everyone shares their strengths and one area they’re looking to change or do differently.
    • Leverage diversity in the team by each sharing (including you).

3. Let your team have a voice

  • Creating a safe and open environment opens the space for all members to share their thoughts consistently. Google recently identified emotional security at work as one of the top traits of high-performing teams.
  • Look at ways to ensure all team members get to voice achievements and the challenges and mistakes they make, and the lesson learnt. This is within the team and across divisions.
  • Be creative in the ways you ensure every person has a voice.

Keep in mind EI is not all about just having harmony, happiness and no tension. Rather, it’s more about acknowledging when harmony is fake, tension is suppressed, and treating others with respect.

Lead to be Limitless…

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has the first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, both coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics, the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs, never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner. In 2016 she published her first book, Limitless Leadership, also in 2016, Renée was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book, “Gift Mindset®”- Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Order your copy here.

    Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

    Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous. The results summarised to help better understand where our market sits to continue to provide insights, tools and solutions to assist you in moving up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

    Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Labor Law Lawyer Legal Business Internet Technology Concept
    Overcoming Lawyer Burnout//

    Emotional Intelligence: A Key Competency for Lawyers in the Digital Age

    by Sara Robertson
    Wisdom//

    Why Emotional Intelligence Is So Important to Success

    by Darius Foroux
    Community//

    Creating an emotionally intelligent workplace.

    by Marion Miller
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.