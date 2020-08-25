3 Things to Remember If You Don’t Feel “Good Enough”

If you’ve ever felt “not good enough,” you’re not alone! Many of us have experienced a similar feeling.

With the advent of social media, it’s far too easy to fall into the “comparison trap” — where we compare ourselves to the carefully tailored, seemingly glamorous lives of others.

In our careers, we may feel lesser if we fail to complete a task on time, receive critical feedback from a colleague, or go unrecognized for our achievements.

In our relationships, our self-confidence can take a hit if we are challenged or rejected.

Our experiences can affect our outlook, and make us feel we have so much work to do before others can accept us. Before we can even accept ourselves.

But it doesn’t have to be this way! The thing is, you are good enough now, just as you are. Here are three things to keep in mind:

1. There Is No Such Thing As “Good Enough”

What does “good enough” even mean? Is it wealth? Fame? Adoration? Beauty?

What is “good enough” to one person may not be the case for another. And we are all too complex as individuals to be categorized as “good enough” or “not good enough.”

We all have various strengths, talents, and things we’re working on. We’re ever-evolving.

Trying to define “good enough” is a futile endeavor.

2. Other People Are Not Entitled to Define You

It is natural to want to be loved and accepted. Love and acceptance are great things! But not everyone will be able to give it to you.

And when they don’t, it’s up to you to affirm just how inherently valuable, worthy, and lovable you are.

Easier said than done, I know. But it is only by loving ourselves that we can ride the waves of others’ judgments.

Your sense of self worth is up to you, and no one has the right to take that away from you.

3. Self-Love Is a Process

Self-love is a journey. If you don’t feel you’re entirely there yet, that’s okay!

Some days will be tougher than others, but it requires consistent practice even on the hard days.

We all have things we’re working on, but that doesn’t mean we’re not “good enough” now.

By celebrating our strengths, staying true to ourselves, and trusting the process, we’ll arrive at this indisputable truth:

We are enough.