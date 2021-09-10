3 Techniques You Can Implement Today to Improve Your Processes

Andy Reid, the Process Wizard

It’s finally here—football! We’re excited here in Kansas City for the new season, and we’re rooting for the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl and win it for the second time in three years!

We’re so blessed to have the Chiefs, a truly world-class organization, right here in good ‘ol KC. And how fortunate we are to have Head Coach, Andy Reid!

Speaking of Andy, did you know he’s a process wizard? He’s an expert when it comes to following a consistent process that leads to success. In his own words, he said: “We focus on the process, we focus on what we can control.”

Let’s dive into a few real-life examples, inspired by Andy, that can help you in your organization:

1. Hold Regular Creative Brainstorming Sessions

At least once a week, he and his coaches brainstorm far-out-there play ideas and whiteboards them. Eric Bieniemy, the current Offensive Coordinator, puts it this way: “[There’s] no such thing as a bad idea, just as long as no one gets their feelings hurt. Some are better than others.” And Andy is pretty hard to top when it comes to ideas.”

Lots of times, he’ll find things that happened decades ago. For those of you who are familiar with the Shift the Rose Bowl Parade Right play in the Super Bowl LIV…that’s a great example. It dates way back to the 1948 Rose Bowl! Chad Henne, the backup quarterback, once said: “Who sits here and finds these?” That’s Andy for you!

Lessons Learned:

Involve your staff, the creative minds in your organization, to brainstorm ideas. Be sure to think outside of the box. Hold regular meetings around this…put these sessions on your calendars.

Also, don’t overlook resurrecting historical practices or ideas that have worked and modernize them. Then flesh out these ideas to prepare for the next step.

2. Hold Regular Meetings to Review Creative Ideas

Every Tuesday, Andy Reid jots these ideas down on 5×7 cards that he passes out to his quarterbacks for review. Then, the group picks out a favorite or two, and the more outrageous, the better! Next, he tries them out at the next game.

The Chiefs players love to look for his reaction when he uses that play…it’s usually a wink and smile to the onlookers. 😊

Lessons Learned:

Again, schedule a recurring meeting on your calendar for reviewing creative ideas. Then, review them with key leaders. Have them tailor down your list for implementation in your organization.

3. Do the Necessary Prep to Be Game-Ready, Every Time

Andy’s dedication to his work is legendary. He’s well known across the league for the amount of prep he puts into getting his team ready for every game. Here’s an example of that:

Brad Childress tells the story of when he worked with Andy years ago. Every Friday evening, without fail, Andy would group text both him and then Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy two options of the 15 opening plays for the next Sunday’s game. He could always expect the text, and it usually came during dinnertime! Then, they would meet the next day at 7:00 AM to go over the options.

Lessons Learned:

Set up a regular cadence of important activities, basically a process, that can lead to game-changing results. Be sure to involve key leaders to review game plans and adjust if needed, based on their feedback.



These examples from Andy are just the tip of the iceberg…I’m sure he has many other systems that he consistently follows. In the end, his diligence in focusing on processes is legendary for building winning teams.

Just like Andy Reid’s persistence in following a weekly process, organizations that excel in today’s challenging business environment do the same. Streamlined, robust business processes that are consistently followed produce:

Consistently positive results

Significant cost savings

More satisfied employees and, in turn, more satisfied customers

If your organization is interested in sprucing up its business processes, so you can more consistently win in all you do, I’d love to have a chat!

