3 Success Myths You Should Stop Believing

We’re all pushing ourselves to achieve success in life. However, the process is seldom as energizing and pleasant as it should be.

Thanks to what we read and see in the media, we believe in certain ideas of success that aren’t necessarily absolute truths.

It helps to look at certain success myths and to dismiss them so that you can focus on your own version of success.

When you redefine success and how to achieve it on your own terms, you’ll be happier and more likely to reach your potential in life.

That there is such a thing as ‘overnight success’

The idea that one can become wealthy or successful in a short span of time is a myth that makes for great headlines in popular news. However, in the vast majority of cases, overnight success simply doesn’t happen.

In my own case, my story may look like an overnight success: I built a good product, and people liked it, and in a very short time, it grew into a success. No one knows better than me how untrue it is.

My overnight success was 15 years in the making.

I began my entrepreneurial journey by building products and platforms that no longer exist today. Eventually, I created a ‘Coming Soon Page’ builder which evolved into a Landing Page Builder. I’ve also built other successful products.

However, all of this took trial and error and slow, hard work. I also partnered with others to enable my business’s success.

Overnight successes aren’t real. If you’re not working towards your goal because you think you need to be an overnight success, then drop this belief now.

To write a bestselling book, a person needs to work for months (or years) to create their content and then edit it. Marketing the book also takes time.

If you want to move up the career ladder or be an accomplished painter, then you need to work at it, often for years. Success takes time for most people. And that’s okay!

You need to carry out bold and large actions

Another myth that people believe is that you need to take bold and grandiose steps to achieve success.

But the path to success is followed by taking tiny, almost boring steps every day. You work at writing your book a paragraph at a time. Or you build your blog a post at a time. Finding clients for your business is done one email or call at a time.

Being successful happens without fanfare and excitement.

Supposing you want to change your career, then you need to build your knowledge and experience in your new area over time. Don’t try to force yourself to learn everything over a single weekend. Instead, try to take small steps. Doing even ten minutes of studying a day or listening to podcasts, or talking to others on a professional network will lead to positive results in the months and years to come.

Success is the same for everyone

There is a widespread notion that success only takes a few shapes and forms. If you were to ask most people, they would say that success is to be on the cover of a magazine, to win a prestigious award, to get married and have kids, or to make a great deal of money.

However, such definitions of success are restricted and only reflect a limited amount of possibilities that exist in the world.

You can set any kind of goal for your success. You can focus on being an artist, you could start a business, or simply dedicate yourself to community service, where success to you is to see other people thrive.

Conclusion

Success myths are pervasive and counterproductive. More often than not, they leave people deflated rather than inspired.

It’s important to be aware of these success myths to approach your own success in a way that’s effective.

I suggest reading books like The Art of Possibility by Benjamin Zander and Rosamund Stone Zander. It’s a great resource that opens you up to feeling grateful for the present and seeing opportunities everywhere.

And when you can start seeing success myths for what they are, you’ll be able to thrive in life but on your own terms.