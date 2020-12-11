Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Strategies for Overcoming Bias in Decision Making

The best and most influential leaders throughout history have a certain set of skills and inclinations that comprises a good decision maker, but even the best leaders have been remembered for dreadful decisions. Despite growing amounts of research into the frameworks that comprise decision making, what’s keeping us from making better decisions?  Each of us […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The best and most influential leaders throughout history have a certain set of skills and inclinations that comprises a good decision maker, but even the best leaders have been remembered for dreadful decisions. Despite growing amounts of research into the frameworks that comprise decision making, what’s keeping us from making better decisions? 

Each of us seem to be unknowingly gazing into a trick mirror that can distort our ability to see clearly. These distortions can have catastrophic consequences, especially in leadership roles. Unfortunately, a higher risk of succumbing to this trick mirror comes with the territory of being in a position that requires high stakes decision making. And if we aren’t careful, seeing things through a distorted lens can have disastrous consequences…and we are all susceptible. In Harvard Business Review’s Guide to Making Better Decisions, authors John S. Hammond, Ralph L. Keeney and Howard Raiffa provide an antidote to this and say “the best protection against all psychological traps – in isolation or in combination – is awareness. Forewarned is forearmed.” Catching errors in thinking before they become errors in judgment hinges on whether we are able to engage in mindful decision making with a willingness to put our egos aside.  

Confirmation bias, a tendency to see what we want to see, is just one of many biases that 2020 has been particularly altered by – as seen by the broad spectrum of extremes in reactions to mandated mask wearing. The mind naturally tells itself stories that work in favor of its own illusory identity. And in a machine-driven world that is barrelling towards a future in AI, perhaps our edge is in our human ability to evolve and bring our own unique perspective to our decisions. However, it’s important that this unique perspective isn’t clouded by bias. 

Here are 3 important strategies to help free yourself from bias:  

  1. Examine the problem from different viewpoints using the “Six Thinking Hats.” Six Thinking Hats was created by Edward de Bono and provides a palpable tactic to use in order to break out of habitual thinking and gain clarity. By filtering a problem through the different hats, bias quickly surfaces and perspective expands. White for facts, black for surfacing potentially negative outcomes, red for an emotional lens, yellow for optimism, green for creativity and blue for coordinating action. Filtering a problem, different solutions and the impact of each solution through these hats provide a 360 view of alternatives so that decisions are informed and efficient. 
  1. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes. By using the Six Thinking Hats method, we can expand our own perspective about a problem. It’s important to also anticipate how others involved in the problem might perceive a problem and how it differs from our own lens. How would you feel in their place? What would you be most concerned or afraid of? How would you want to be treated? 
  1. Get outside perspectives. It’s important to foster relationships that value honesty so that in high stakes decision making, you are able to seek out unbiased honest feedback from uninvolved parties. Sometimes our own biases are so strong that having someone play devil’s advocate is the only strategy that will force us to expand our perspective.

Ultimately, good judgment consists of the level of understanding of the situation and the values that dictate that understanding. Good intentions can only go so far when clouded by bias, whereas the above strategies allow for decision making that is both intentional and mindful. 

Connect with Ragnar Horn on F6s and TopioNetworks.

    Ragnar Horn, Chairman at Taconic AS

    Ragnar Horn is the Chairman of Taconic AS, a family-owned investment company that invests in Norwegian real estate, shipping and offshore projects, as well as in telecoms, media, hedge funds and private equity firms. Horn was educated at Williams College in Massachusetts, where he gained his Bachelor of Arts in Economics (BA, with honours), moving on to complete his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

    Horn worked for several years in investment banking in New York City before returning to his native Norway to take the position of Chairman at Taconic AS, which is based in Oslo. In this position, Horn is responsible for the company’s business strategy including making investment decisions. At Taconic AS, Horn has finalised transactions that involved mergers and acquisitions, equity transactions and public debt.

    Having gained extensive knowledge in his field, Horn is a member of several public and private boards. Currently, Horn is on the Board of the Norwegian company Eiendomsspar AS and Victoria Eiendom AS – one of the country’s leading real estate firms – where he is a Director, having been on the Board since 2002. Horn is also a member of the Hoegh Family Advisory Board, and a Director of Berner Gruppen AS. Horn has been involved with Clarksons PLC – one of the world’s leading integrated shipping services providers – since 2015; he is a Director of the Clarksons Platou AS and Clarksons Platou Securities AS subsidiary companies.

    Horn is also proud to be on the boards of several not-for-profit organisations, including over a decade serving as the Chairman of the Oslo International School, Norway; from 2005 until 2016, Horn was on the board of the largest international school in the country, with over 600 students and more than 100 employees. During his time as Chairman, Horn oversaw the hiring of a new director and the implementation of an expansion project.

    As an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Ragnar Horn has been a member of the Global Leaders Circle since 2017. In 2018, he became a member of Right to Play’s Global Leadership Council, having been involved with the charity’s philanthropic work since 2012.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    SOFOS Associates Brain Optimization Clinic Natalia Ramsden
    Community//

    Panic and our Brain Health

    by Natalia Ramsden B Psych, Arts. MsC Occ Psych. MBA
    Lemon Tree Images/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    Here's Why You Look Back and Ask: "What Was I Thinking?"

    by Thomas Oppong
    Ja&#039;Crispy/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    Do This If You Need to Make Decisions Better and Faster

    by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.