Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Steps You Need to Take to Hire the Right Remote Worker

Telecommuting is an increasingly common phenomenon which offers a range of benefits for both employers and employees. It’s easy to see why so many businesses are adding more remote workers to their staff, and even allowing on-site employees more opportunities to work from home as well. Managing employees remotely, on the other hand, involves a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Telecommuting is an increasingly common phenomenon which offers a range of benefits for both employers and employees. It’s easy to see why so many businesses are adding more remote workers to their staff, and even allowing on-site employees more opportunities to work from home as well.

Managing employees remotely, on the other hand, involves a number of unique challenges compared to conventional office environments. Since they won’t be working in the office, you’ll have to rely on performance management software to ensure they’re collaborating and staying engaged. It’s important for managers to ensure their telecommuting employees are still experiencing the benefits of and adding to the company culture.

Working in an office and working from home require two different skill sets, so don’t expect someone to be a great telecommuter just because they have great qualifications. These are some of the most effective ways to find employees who will be just as productive (if not more) when working remotely.

Ask Targeted Questions

In addition to the normal set of questions you ask during interviews, you should include more specific questions tailored to the roles and responsibilities that come with working remotely. This will help you learn more about their approach to telecommuting.

The most obvious question for a potential remote worker is simply whether they have experience telecommuting. You can also ask about the tools they use for remote projects, including scheduling practices and their work habits.

Start with a Trial Project

The best way to get a feel for how a remote employee will be to work with is to give them a test project and see how well they perform within a given time frame. You’ll be able to see how they approach communication and whether their performance is up to your standards.

If you still don’t feel comfortable offering a person the position, consider starting with a longer trial period (typically between a few weeks to a few months). At the end of that time, you’ll have all the information you need to make the right decision for your business.

Offer Detailed Information

Remote work arrangements can vary widely depending on the respective needs of the employee and business, so it’s best to have everyone on the same page in advance. While working with on-site employees can be more hands on, remote employees must learn to manage up and learn as they go. Be transparent in your job descriptions so there is alignment from the very beginning.

Many businesses post remote jobs and traditional work in the same locations, but there are also remote work boards which are dedicated to jobs for telecommuters. These will help you target people with remote work experience and avoid receiving materials from unqualified applicants.

Different hiring assessment tools offer different features to aid you in the recruiting process, and implementing these can save valuable time during hiring. Many also include functionalities for other areas of your business such as HR, interview scheduling, and AI evaluation of hiring decisions.

Recruiting new employees is always a difficult process, and looking for telecommuters can complicate things even further, but that can also offer a much larger talent pool than you’d ever find locally. In order to find the best talent for your company, use these tips to attract and retain top remote employees throughout your organization.

    Maximus Yaney, CEO and Co-Founder at Kangaroo

    Maximus Yaney is a disruptor, entrepreneur, engineer, and avid inventor. A serial dreamer and company builder, Maximus is Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo; Co-Founder of Mohawk; Founder, CEO, & CTO of Titan Aerospace; and an ex-Googler.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Tools That Facilitate Transparency in Remote Companies

    by Aakash Gupta
    Community//

    The Future Office

    by Ron Yekutiel
    Community//

    Working From Home Promotes Healthy Lifestyles and Boosts Telecommuters’ Wellness

    by Samantha Lile

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.