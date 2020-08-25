Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Steps Women Can Take to Recover and Rebound Financially From COVID-19

Women’s Equality Day, celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage granting women the right to vote in 1920 in the U.S. This critical holiday reminds us of the hurdles overcome by the heroic women who faced many grave risks to propel the women’s movement forward. Despite chipping away at the glass ceiling […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Women’s Equality Day, celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage granting women the right to vote in 1920 in the U.S. This critical holiday reminds us of the hurdles overcome by the heroic women who faced many grave risks to propel the women’s movement forward.

Despite chipping away at the glass ceiling for the last 100 years, women are still very far from achieving equal rights. Today, there are still many inequities that women face. The wage gap between men and women is still stubbornly high, gender-based discrimination still plagues workplaces and business, and women’s barriers to financial independence continues to grow.

The International Monetary Fund warned that 30 years of economic gains for women could be erased by COVID-19, and called for governments around the world to take immediate action to prevent longer-term damage.

The World Trade Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic would have a more significant long-term negative impact on women because of women’s involvement in sectors hardest hit by the pandemic – such as hospitality, travel, and manufacturing.

What can you do?

#1. Support women-owned companies

While women own nearly half of all small businesses, female founders receive only 15% of venture capital funding, according to a study by All Raise. Without the safety net of outside financial support, many of these female entrepreneurs are already working with slim margins and several months shutdown could shutter their business.

You can use your consumer power and support women-owned businesses by shopping online for a new Zoom outfit (think solid bright colors) or purchase gift certificates if you are not in the market for goods now. The Small Business Administration’s website list thousands of female-owned small companies that you can support.

#2. Register to vote

Suffragists risked arrest and imprisonment for their activism. Today voting is a much easier proposition, yet many women do not participate and are not heard. Please do your part to honor their sacrifices by making sure you are registered to vote in your community. The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to present additional challenges this election year, so registering early is more important than ever.

 #3. Shore up your financial situation

As a result of lower lifetime earnings and many years outside the workforce due to care taking responsibilities, women 65 years old and older are more likely to end up in poverty. Those most likely to find themselves without enough financial resources in retirement are single women who have never married or divorced women. The quote from Clare Boothe Luce, a heroine of the feminist movement, has never been more true. “A woman’s best protection is a little money of her own.”

The secret to building your nest egg is to live below your means and have a healthy savings rate. Your annual savings should be 15%-20% of your income to maintain a retirement lifestyle similar to what it was in your working years.

Women should maximize all tax-advantaged employer retirement plans and also contribute to an IRA. Be sure to make the maximum permitted contributions while working. Take advantage of any promotions or raises and give your savings rate a raise. Each time you receive an increase, move at least half to savings.

    Stacy Francis, President & CEO at Francis Financial Inc.

    Stacy is a nationally-recognized financial expert and the President and CEO of Francis Financial, which she founded 15 years ago. She is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) who provides advice to women going through transitions, such as divorce, widowhood and sudden wealth. She is also the founder of Savvy Ladies™, a nonprofit that has provided free personal finance education and resources to over 15,000 women.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The State of the World for Women

    by Fiona L Brown
    A full length photo of woman using laptop while holding documents at home. Young female is sitting on window sill. She is working from home.
    Community//

    COVID-19 Exposes Cracks in Financial Equality for Women

    by Stacy Francis
    Community//

    Advancing Gender Equality – An Unexpected COVID-19 Dividend

    by Kathleen Brush

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.