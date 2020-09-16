Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Steps to Prove You DO Have the Time

How to stop letting this excuse hold you back.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When I ask the question What do you feel like is holding you back from achieving your goals the answer is almost always time.
But, I’m here to break it to you that this actually isn’t true.

Do you struggle to balance work, relationships, self-care, fitness, hobbies and mindfulness?
Does it feel like there is so much you should be doing?
Are you feeling disappointed in yourself and stuck in a cycle of frustration?

I totally get that. I’ve been there myself and I hear this from my clients time and time again.
But, it’s not about not having the time, it’s about how you’re spending your time.

We are notorious time-drainers.
We waste our time and energy all day long.

Once we patch those leaks, we suddenly have the space to achieve exactly what we desire.

Seems unattainable? It’s not!

Step 1: Recognize where your energy is being drained.

We spend so much time in our heads, outside of our bodies, and it becomes overwhelming. It creates a spiral of anxiety that can be debilitating. Feelings of indecision, guilt, a lack of boundaries or of delegation keep us trapped. Let it out and you’ll set yourself free. Building self-trust leads to decisiveness (a HUGE time and energy saver) and the ability to say no to tasks that will crowd your plate. Try these techniques (that take less than 10 minutes) to foster this connection with yourself.

Step 2: Get radically honest with your needs and wants.

How much of your day is currently being spent doing tasks (or thinking about doing tasks) that you can actually cut down or cut out? Do you dread your 60 minute yoga class? Try a 20 minute full body strength training video instead. Can you meal prep on Sunday’s to you don’t have to spend time looking up recipes, shopping, and cooking dinner every night? Do you actually hate your Friday night Zoom happy hour? Ideally, you’ll be able to swap out the tasks you can’t stand with ones you enjoy.

Step 3: Eliminate external noise.

Contrary to popular belief (AKA living in a society where value and worth stems from productivity), you actually don’t have to do it all. Make a list of the activities/tasks/events that are nourishing to you and actually move the needle, and ones that leave you feeling depleted. You don’t have to have a 20 minute meditation practice if it doesn’t benefit you. You also don’t have to read that book because someone told you do, or start a new skin care routine that you saw on Instagram. Unsubscribe and unfollow what is not serving you and move on.

Not having the time is typically a limiting belief! Acknowledge excuses that are holding you back and watch where you can patch up these leaks to keep you thriving and succeeding.

    Kelley Hoag is a Behavioral Health Advisor and Founder of Root to Rise Health.

    Kelley Hoag, Behavioral Health Advisor at Root to Rise Health

    As a Behavioral Health Advisor, I work with busy, overwhelmed men and women to create sustainable healthy habits to help them feel their best and maximize their day. I provide the tools to shift decisions that aren’t aligned into routines that will optimize their life. We create a personalized action plan rooted in the science of Applied Behavior Analysis and the principles of holistic health to stop feeling stuck and start rising into their highest self.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Use Your Body to Calm Catastrophic Thinking

    by Lynn Fraser
    Busakorn Pongparnit/ GETTY IMAGES
    Well-Being//

    Are You Facing City Burnout?

    by Dr. Andrea Pennington
    Photo by Dingzeyu Li on Unsplash
    Community//

    The First Step is Acceptance

    by Alexis Haselberger

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.