3 Steps to Prequalifying Each Prospect Before the Call

You got a sales call booked on your calendar from cold outreach.

Congrats! That is an incredible feeling, as you’re one step closer to locking in a new deal.

However, it’s important that you have some measures in place to make sure the prospect is qualified and will be prepared for the call.

After all, what good is a sales call if you’re wasting your time with someone who has no real capability of working with you?

To make sure each sales call is worth our time, we have a 3 step process that ensures each prospect is qualified & prepared.

First, we make sure every prospect we contact is highly targeted.

Using tools such as apollo.io, clutch.co and even LinkedIn Sales Navigator, we vet each list to ensure that every prospect we reach out to is in our target market and can benefit from our services.

Next, we prequalify every prospect before they’re able to book a call.

By adding a set of questions to our Calendly booking page, this ensures we get information on their goals, pain points, revenue, and desire for our services before they’re able to book a time on our calendar. It also helps us weed out anyone who isn’t serious in the growth of their business.

A few examples of questions we include:

What do you sell? Who is your ideal client?

What is your current revenue? Desired monthly revenue?

What’s the biggest hurdle preventing you from hitting your goals?

Are you willing and able to INVEST in the growth of your business?

Finally, we provide our prospects with pre-call resources and touch points to ensure they’re prepared for our call.

On top of sending them email reminders in advance of the call, we provide them with a few resources to give them more information on our services.

By providing them with our VSL and an overview of our services, we make sure the prospect knows exactly what to expect on the call.

This takes some weight off our sales partner’s shoulders, and makes the call go much smoother.

Smoother sales calls lead to more closes, and who doesn’t want more closes?

With our detailed pre-qualification process, each sales call on our calendar gives us a real shot at closing a new deal. No tire-kickers, no wasted time.

We highly recommend implementing something similar into your sales process, and would love to hear how much better your sales calls become as a result!

