Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 steps to develop mindfulness during a lockdown

Take a moment or two to pause during the day and focus on the present.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Lockdown

“Since the onset of Covid-19 there has been an increase in sedentary behavior, especially with more people at home during lockdowns, and more unemployment,” Matt West, co-founder of boom journal “Not only have we witnessed physical effects but also the mental challenges presented by the pandemic have taken their toll,” he said. 

Mindful Movement goes a long way 

Discovering a way to establish a routine and schedule of healthy habits is also key, Matt said. “Build time into your schedule for regular mindful movement and writing. Establish balance with a schedule, even in quarantine, it is essential for avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and its negative mental and emotional effects.”

When you think of mindfulness, what do you picture? Someone sitting with their legs crossed on a yoga mat. Yes. Mindfulness could be that, but at the core of it, it’s about focusing our attention. And one of the most powerful tools in your mindfulness toolkit is something you may not have considered: mindful movement and writing.

Why movement and mindfulness go hand in hand

Mindfulness—paying attention to the details of the world around us—is key to creating powerful art. Just as mindfulness can strengthen our ability to combat stress and anxiety. Getting into the habit of mindfully moving and writing down your observations in a journal is key. 

When was the last time you really paid attention to the feeling of warm sand between your toes at the beach? As you start your mindfully journaling and moving, you’ll find yourself gradually feeling more present in your daily life.

How to start mindfully journaling and moving

Mindful journaling and moving can take many forms, but here are a few ideas to help you get started.

Step 1:Move Mindfully.

Do a quick 10 minute HIIT workout, but pay close attention to your body and your surroundings. How does the ground feel against your feet as you move? What is the quality of light around you? What can you hear, taste, smell, touch, see?

Step 2: Reflect Back.

Mindful journaling starts with just be in your body and allow yourself to feel. When you arrive at your destination, use all five senses to descript your thoughts. Write down what you noticed. 

Step 3: Get into the habit.

Try to set aside a regular time for movement and journaling. Maybe you can take 10 minutes after you brush your teeth, do a work fitness workout, or jolt down some thoughts at the end of each day to write about what you’ve been noticing, what you appreciate, and what you will let go of.

    Matt West

    Matt West, Matt West at Co-Founder at Boom Journal

    Matt West is a psychologist, podcaster, well-being tech founder at boom journal. Passionate about fitness, mindfulness, mindset, traveling, and healthy whole-foods. Living life with mindful productivity and joy.

    Matt West's mission is to empower millennials to feel inspired, energized, and joyful.  Matt West believes life and business are rooted in the relationship we build together and our ability to manage our emotions. Matt West's aim is to help you feel empowered, live freely and authentically, thrive in your relationships with yourself and others, and uncover meaningful work in your life and business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Slow Down To Do More: “Why Visual and Verbal Reminders Are So Important” with Ashley Graber and Ricky Joshi.

    by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT
    Well-Being//

    Lessons from the Sports Page

    by Arianna Huffington
    Community//

    “Learn compassion.” With Beau Henderson & Dr Prudence Hall

    by Beau Henderson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.