3 steps on how to improve your next keynote speech

Struggle with your career as a keynote speaker? For entrepreneurs there are more opportunities than ever - the number of online events increased through corona.I interviewed a real expert on the field of keynote speeches. Richard Mulholland trains keynote speakers around the world how to improve their speech and get booked by companies.

  1. Think about the energy level that you give to your audience and end high with your speech

According to Richard Mulholland, most speakers start very high but in the end, their energy level is very low. This is very critical because your audience will remember the end of your speech. So, always try to end high. Walk around, look directly to your audience, and speed up with your speech. It is called peroration within a speech: This is the concluding part of a speech, typically intended to inspire enthusiasm in the audience! “Make sure that the place you’re dropping them is a nicer neighborhood than where you picked your audience”, so Richard.

  1. Plant a seed in the mind of your audience

Richard uses this idea of planting a seed in the mind of his audience. He says things like: “This might not be now, but one day, people will ask you if you can do a speech. Then you will remember this speech that you listened to and come back to this presentation”. Strangely enough, people really remember this and write emails about how exactly this happened. It is like creating an idea as a sleeper in the mind of your audience, which wakes up a couple of months later.

  1. Start with the end in mind and think about one step they should do in order to create momentum

You have to think backward about your speech! What is the thing that your audience should do after you finished your speech? Starting with this result makes it easier to plan and create your speech. Commit your audience in one small step to do what you want you to do so that they are further down the journey.

Richard Mulholland trains people around the world to start their career as a public speaker. I had the chance to interview him in my podcast Content Marketing Mastery. You can get more insights about Richard on this website: https://get.msnglnk.com/


You can listen to the whole interview in my podcast Content Marketing Mastery: https://bit.ly/33DR9Mn

Ceyhun Yakup Özkardes-Cheung, Content Manager, Author, Blockchain Author

