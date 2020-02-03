Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Steps For Training Win-Win Relationships

A predictable response teaches people to treat us in a predictable way, while a new response trains new action in us as well as in others.

By

We’re continually training people how to treat us through our response to their behavior. And if we don’t like what we’re receiving, it’s sometimes easier to blame others for what they’re doing rather than unravel how we’ve trained them. With conscious, deliberate attention though, we can use this tool to our advantage, so that everyone wins!

We’re training people all the time as we interact with them. When we show people that a certain word or action from them will get a consistent reaction from us, we’re training them to repeat that behavior whenever they want that reaction. We’re saying, “If you want me to act this particular way, just activate this trigger.”

For instance, if we give our partner a hug every time he or she says, “I love you,” if the hug is what our partner wants, he or she will keep saying, “I love you.” If we choose to keep this pattern going because it’s supportive and enjoyable, we’re creating a path to the treatment we want. And since it draws best behaviors from everyone, it’s win-win!

On the other hand, if we get angry every time our partner comes home late and our anger was the goal, our partner will likely keep coming home late. In that case, we’ve shown our partner where our buttons are, how they’re activated, and what our auto-response will be. And then it’s not reasonable to blame our partner for pressing, “Push Here.” Instead, the answer is to stop delivering the predictable response.

If we want people to act differently toward us, we’ll need to act differently ourselves. And choosing to stop being triggered will deactivate our buttons and give us back our power.

Three steps for getting people to treat us the way we want.

Step one is to stop protesting. If we want to let people know that their behavior is unacceptable to us, it doesn’t work to say: “You can’t treat me like this anymore!” If we want people to act differently, it doesn’t begin with training them. It begins with retraining ourselves.

Step two is to not be available for treatment we don’t like. People will get the message and stop doing it, because people don’t do what doesn’t work. Refusing to be available doesn’t necessarily mean walking away from people or situations. It means not providing the expected response. A predictable response teaches people to treat us in a predictable way, while a new response trains new action in us as well as in others.

Step three is to consistently acknowledge best behaviors because that’s how we coach people, in a cooperative and constructive way, to give us the treatment we want. Whatever qualities in people we vibe with are the qualities that will return to us, in response. So we need to vibe with the qualities of caring and cooperation. That means behaving in a way that will get us what we want – by being what we want.

We’re training people all the time. The people who treat us well, as well as the ones who treat us badly, are doing it because we’ve taught them how. And the key is to get clear inside ourselves how we want to be treated, and then to take action on purpose. We get what we want by being an example of it – by creating the internal change that we want to see externally.

You can follow Grace on her blog at gracederond.com and on Instagram!

Grace de Rond, Author, Blogger, Contributor

Grace de Rond writes about effective living through her blog, and websites including The Good Men Project and HuffPost. Her inspiration comes from her coaching and teaching with couples and children, plus a lifelong study of the mind-body-spirit connection. Her latest book is called Thoughts Worth Thinking on Life, Career, Lovers and Children. The list of reasons to not feel good about ourselves and our lives is endless – and the decision to not go there is life-changing. And Grace’s writing is all about why and how to make that decision.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Community//

How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

by Amy Rasdal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.