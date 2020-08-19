Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Stages of Mental Digestion

Just as there is Agni (Digestive fire) for the food we consume, there is Buddhi (Intelligence) for mental digestion.If digestion is weak, even the best food can create toxins, similarly if the experiences we have need to be digested or understood to be released.Just as undigested food causes physical disease, experiences that have not been […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Just as there is Agni (Digestive fire) for the food we consume, there is Buddhi (Intelligence) for mental digestion.If digestion is weak, even the best food can create toxins, similarly if the experiences we have need to be digested or understood to be released.Just as undigested food causes physical disease, experiences that have not been assimilated cause lack of ease in the mind.The process is similar :

1.Gathering of impressions in the Outer Mind (manas) through the senses.The outer mind and senses can organize what  impressions come in from the outside in our lives.

2. Digestion of the Experiences happens at the level of Intelligence.Intelligence or Buddhi breaks down the impressions into experiences and memories.Proper mental digestion is when the intelligence discerns the truth. It takes the good and healing nutrients from the experience and discard the toxic elements from it. In other words it extracts the Sattvic elements and discards the Rajasic and Tamasic.If there’s anything that’s not digested at this level then that’s when we have a blocked perception.

3. Absorption of the Experience in Consciousness: Once the intelligence has digested our experiences it can pass into deeper consciousness which then becomes the part of our fabric and bodymind where we feel the affect.

.

A well digested experience will not leave a scar but will allow us to function in life with utmost clarity and peace of mind.So the question is how do we improve our mental Nutrition?

.

.

– Watch what you consume mentally through your senses – are you consuming peace or violence? 

– Cultivate practices to detoxify and bathe the mind daily.

#mentalwellbeing 

Payal Khanwani, Meditation & Yoga Teacher, Life , Health & Wellbeing Coach, Consciousness Engineer

I help people lead healthier and fulfilled lives. I believe in humanity, healing and wellness. I believe we all have the potential to grow, evolve and lead healthy lives from the inside out. I am privileged to impact change and wellbeing through Meditation,Yoga, Life & Wellness Coaching.

I am all for learning and growth. I study with inspiring mindfulness, meditation & yoga teachers across the globe such as Rod Stryker,Elena Brower, Emma Carbery, Shiva rea, Poonam Stecher Sharma, to name a few. I am a certified coach by the Human Potential Institute, USA. I completed my Yoga Teacher Training with Yogalife® & several modules of Prana Flow® in Europe. I hold a Masters in Biomedical Engineering from University of Luebeck, Germany.As an engineer, I have conducted scientific research on Music Meditation and worked in the field of Oncology & Radiation Therapy in Switzerland.I have lived and taught yoga and meditation in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Dubai & India over the past 8 years. 

Integrating the experience & mindset from 13 years of Yoga & Meditation helps me bring clarity, compassion, creativity and intuition in my work with my clients.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Understand Your Mindbody Nature

by Payal Khanwani
Community//

8 Positive Life Transformations You Will See By Going Vegan

by Sarun Menon
Community//

Posture and Mental Health

by Pamela Wolff

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.