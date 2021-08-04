3 Simple Ways to Live Humbly

How do you define humility? Merriam-Webster describes it as “freedom from pride and arrogance,” a liberating attitude that will take you far on your journey to your best life.

As an ancient proverb points out, “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”

Why do many equate humility with weakness or feelings of ridicule? You’ll learn the true power of humility in one of two ways: by embracing it and making it part of your life or by learning it the hard way. Unfortunately, life has a way of humbling those who think it’s all about them.

Replace the false swagger of the proud and the know-it-alls with the quiet confidence of those who recognize their place in the world and act on it with a healthy sense of humility. As studies have proven, our greatest leaders are those who acknowledge their limitations and are willing to learn from others.

Here are a few ways to practice one of the strongest accelerators as you strive for balance in the seven areas, or “F’s” of life: fitness, finance, family, field (career), faith, friends, and fun:

Realize your dependence on a higher power. Our abilities and the success they bring us are gifts from our creator. Step down the path to your life with a grateful heart and a commitment to make the most of them.

Humble yourself as you take on the role of a servant. Share the bread. Lend a hand when the chance arises. Look beyond your own needs and see what you can do for the greater good.

Use this new sense of self. Look at this humble piece of a bigger picture to make a more accurate assessment of your strengths and weaknesses. Humility is grounding as well as liberating. It allows you to grow as you recognize there’s still a lot to learn.



Remember, there is always someone bigger, faster, stronger, and better-looking than you. Ultimately, humility is a condition of your heart, not what you say, do, or post. But if you strive to beat your personal best and learn during the journey from your failures as well as your successes, you’re on the right road.