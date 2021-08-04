Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Simple Ways to Live Humbly

Humility is a condition of your heart, not what you say, do, or post.

How do you define humility? Merriam-Webster describes it as “freedom from pride and arrogance,” a liberating attitude that will take you far on your journey to your best life.

As an ancient proverb points out, “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”

Why do many equate humility with weakness or feelings of ridicule? You’ll learn the true power of humility in one of two ways: by embracing it and making it part of your life or by learning it the hard way. Unfortunately, life has a way of humbling those who think it’s all about them.

Replace the false swagger of the proud and the know-it-alls with the quiet confidence of those who recognize their place in the world and act on it with a healthy sense of humility. As studies have proven, our greatest leaders are those who acknowledge their limitations and are willing to learn from others.

Here are a few ways to practice one of the strongest accelerators as you strive for balance in the seven areas, or “F’s” of life: fitness, finance, family, field (career), faith, friends, and fun:

  1. Realize your dependence on a higher power. Our abilities and the success they bring us are gifts from our creator. Step down the path to your life with a grateful heart and a commitment to make the most of them.
  2. Humble yourself as you take on the role of a servant. Share the bread. Lend a hand when the chance arises. Look beyond your own needs and see what you can do for the greater good.
  3. Use this new sense of self. Look at this humble piece of a bigger picture to make a more accurate assessment of your strengths and weaknesses. Humility is grounding as well as liberating. It allows you to grow as you recognize there’s still a lot to learn.

Remember, there is always someone bigger, faster, stronger, and better-looking than you. Ultimately, humility is a condition of your heart, not what you say, do, or post. But if you strive to beat your personal best and learn during the journey from your failures as well as your successes, you’re on the right road.

    Dr. Troy Amdahl, Author & Co-Founder Oola Global at Oola Global

    Born in Rochester, Minnesota, Troy is a three-time international best-selling author, social media influencer, and renowned life-balance expert. 

    In 2012, he published and co-authored his first book with Dr. Dave Braun. The book “Oola” is based on the principles of balanced living centered around the Oola Lifestyle Framework. 

    Before his first book, Troy was an accomplished entrepreneur. After completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin, he was a top graduate, receiving his Doctorate from Northwestern Health Sciences University. He quickly succeeded in practice, growing one of the largest clinics in the country. 

    During his practice, he developed numerous collaborations, including many with Mayo Clinic physicians. He also routinely spoke on alternative medicine and natural health at Mayo Medical School and Mayo Grand Rounds. 

    In 2000, he took a sabbatical from his successful practice. He moved his wife and three small children to Abu Dhabi–opening in 2002 the first chiropractic clinic licensed and regulated by the UAE Ministry of Health.

    At 42, after using the Oola Lifestyle Framework in his own life, Troy achieved his dream of retiring debt-free and moved his wife and four kids to winter in sunny Arizona and in the summer to Minnesota to spend quality time at their quiet lake house.

    Troy now travels the world with Dave, and they are social media influencers and in-demand keynote speakers known together as The Oola Guys. Dr. Dave (the Oola Seeker) and Dr. Troy (the Oola Guru) are renowned experts in a proper work-life balance. 

    The Oola Guys are currently traveling to all 50 states in a vintage Volkswagen Surf Bus, collecting 1 million dreams and committed to making the world better by helping individuals create a life of balance, growth, and purpose using the Oola Lifestyle Framework. 

    By revealing how to remove the stress related to life being out of balance, they unlock the greatness inside all of us. A better “you” makes a better family, a better community, and ultimately a better world. They are on a mission to change the world with a word (#Oola).

     

