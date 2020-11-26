Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 SIMPLE WAYS TO BECOME A MORE MINDFUL MUM

Kathryn Thomas

Being a mum in our modern world is hard, throw in a global pandemic, well that’s a whole new level of stress!

Mindfulness isn’t something that we often talk about as mums. However, as a mum of two babies under 4, I can tell you that it’s something that we should be shouting from the rooftops. More often than not, mindfulness does get misunderstood. There are many misconceptions around what mindfulness is and how it can practically be incorporated into already busy lives.

One of my passions is to bust these myths, so that mindfulness becomes truly accessible to as many mums as possible. So take some time out from all the chaos with these simple, calming exercises to soothe your busy mind (and most importantly, these are child friendly!).

  1. The 1-Minute Check-in

Have a very quick check in with your mind, body and breath. I do this every morning so that I move into the day calmly. The morning can be a time where our minds start to whirr into action, thinking about all the things that we have to do that day, unsurprisingly this can also engage our fight or flight system and leave us stressed before we are even out of bed.

How To: There is only one rule, ask these questions without judgement and acknowledge your answers with compassion.

Get yourself into a comfortable position, ideally sat up. Then ask your self these questions:

  • How does my body feel right now, in this moment?
  • How does my mind feel right now, in this moment?
  • How does my breath feel right now, in this moment?

2. The 1-Minute Breath Reset

Breath is so important when you need to bring yourself back to the present moment and calm the mind. The exercise is my go to reset button and I use it all the time, you may have heard of it already, Square Breathing.

How To: The only thing you need to remember is to count slowly and calmly. You can do this as many times as you need to.

  • Breathe in slowly for 4 counts
  • Hold your breath for 4 slow counts
  • Release your breath slowly for 4 counts
  • Hold your breath for 4 counts

If you want to bring your kids along for this exercise, get them to imagine that they are underwater and blowing bubbles!

3. State Your Intention

I love affirmations. I use them all the time and it’s something that my daughter loves too. It’s a lovely way to frame your day and the more that you do it, the easier it gets.

How To: You can say these out loud or just in your mind. The most important thing is that your affirmation is something that you believe.

  • Take a moment to get comfortable. I do this sat cross legged on the floor with my daughter in her room.
  • Decide what affirmation you want to take with you through the day. It may be focused on a particular event or a mindset that you want present.
  • Now say it. I often use the two examples below

“I am more than enough”

“I choose happiness today no matter what comes my way”

There you go. Three quick and easy exercises that only take a minute but can last for the entire day!

    Kathryn Thomas

    Share your comments below.

