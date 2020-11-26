3 SIMPLE WAYS TO BECOME A MORE MINDFUL MUM

Being a mum in our modern world is hard, throw in a global pandemic, well that’s a whole new level of stress!

Mindfulness isn’t something that we often talk about as mums. However, as a mum of two babies under 4, I can tell you that it’s something that we should be shouting from the rooftops. More often than not, mindfulness does get misunderstood. There are many misconceptions around what mindfulness is and how it can practically be incorporated into already busy lives.

One of my passions is to bust these myths, so that mindfulness becomes truly accessible to as many mums as possible. So take some time out from all the chaos with these simple, calming exercises to soothe your busy mind (and most importantly, these are child friendly!).

The 1-Minute Check-in

Have a very quick check in with your mind, body and breath. I do this every morning so that I move into the day calmly. The morning can be a time where our minds start to whirr into action, thinking about all the things that we have to do that day, unsurprisingly this can also engage our fight or flight system and leave us stressed before we are even out of bed.

How To: There is only one rule, ask these questions without judgement and acknowledge your answers with compassion.

Get yourself into a comfortable position, ideally sat up. Then ask your self these questions: