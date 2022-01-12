3 Simple Swaps These Thrive Challenge Winners Swear By For Nutritious and Easy Meals

Whether we’re trying to incorporate more vegetables into our meals or cut down on processed ingredients, swaps are a great way to recreate some of our favorite dishes while keeping nutrition in mind. When we make small swaps in our meals with fresh ingredients that make us feel good, we’re able to gain the energy we need to power through our days without feeling deprived.

Here are a few swaps that have helped Winners stay on track with their nutrition while enjoying delicious meals:

1. Oatmeal with fresh toppings instead of cereal

“A little change that helped a lot: eating oatmeal for breakfast instead of cereal. It’s simple, less sugary, and gives me a good start to the day. I top it with strawberries, blueberries, cinnamon, and dried cranberries.”

—Eduardo Mateo, Supercenter #1735; Wheeling, IL; $5K Winner

2. Greek yogurt or avocado instead of sour cream

“I try to keep a clean diet, which means no artificial foods and no refined sugars. I like swapping in Greek yogurt for sour cream, or using avocados for anything creamy.”

—Tarah Voltin, Walmart Supercenter #1634; Little Falls, MN; $5K Winner

3. Cauliflower rice instead of white rice

“I started getting pre-cut cauliflower rice in a bag and I make that instead of rice. I have that with some broccoli and some grilled chicken or baked chicken. I also do turkey burgers, and I’ll have that with lettuce instead of the bread bun.”

—Tammy Byrd, Walmart Customer, Atlanta, GA; $5K Winner