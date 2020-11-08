3 Simple Strategies to Turn a Bad Day Around

Sometimes you start your morning off the wrong foot.

As the day progresses, it becomes more challenging to manage all annoyances. You feel like the whole world is against you.

You might be impatiently waiting for a day to be over so that you could have a better day tomorrow.

Instead of wasting the whole day, you have the power to hit the reset button at any point during the day and turn a bad day around.

While you may not be able to fix everything that is causing you stress instantly, you can choose your thoughts and actions and deal with a bad day more constructively.

Below are three simple strategies that can help you turn a bad day into a good one.

1. Choose your thoughts

Whether you are aware of it or not, your thoughts have a snowball effect.

When you start thinking negative thoughts, they make you feel worse and generate even more negativity.

Unless you consciously choose to redirect what you are thinking about, you will continue with the same thoughts, which can bring you into a downward spiral.

Your goal is to stop these negative thoughts and flip them into an upward spiral of feeling better.

First, you need to recognize what is happening in your brain and what story you tell yourself. Your mind spends a lot of time either dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, without you realizing it.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to stop an upsetting thought is to focus on it and then just say, “Stop!”. You can either say it out loud or in your mind. You can also snap your fingers or clap your hands.

Bring your focus to the present moment and try to keep your mind off this thought for at least 30 seconds. If it comes back to your mind during that time, say, “Stop!” again.

Although it sounds straightforward, it does work.

Remind yourself that you have the power to choose your thoughts in any situation and consciously choose more empowering beliefs.

There will be times when, no matter how hard you try to change your thoughts, you still can’t do it. It is important to remember during those times that merely recognizing your thoughts is enough. It will help you shift your thinking once you are ready.

2. Move around

It could be challenging to get motivated to work out when you feel down, but you will feel much better once you start moving.

When you exercise, your body releases endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin (so-called happiness hormones) and reduces stress hormone levels.

Going for a run always makes me feel happier and more balanced, no matter how stressed I feel beforehand. It goes beyond the “runner’s high,” a feeling of euphoria caused by chemicals. It gives me mental clarity and brings a sense of peace and freedom.

You do not have to spend hours exercising to experience the benefits of exercise. Even five minutes of jumping jacks, burpees, or push-ups can make your bad mood vanish completely.

Your favorite music can boost your mood in a matter of seconds. Put on your favorite song, dance, and sing along.

If possible, get outside to get some sunlight and fresh air. Even a short walk around a block can provide a boost to your mood and make you feel more at ease.

3. Pick a task and get it done

While having a bad day can negatively impact your productivity, completing a meaningful task on your to-do list can put you in a better mood.

People tend to procrastinate more when they feel gloomy, which leads to even more stress and anxiety.

Instead of focusing on the setbacks that spoiled your day, choose a small task that can make a difference.

Commit to a minimum amount of time you are willing to spend on a task, set a timer, and start working on it.

You will most likely go beyond the amount of time you initially committed to as your action will fuel your motivation.

Even if you complete a tiny action, it will give you a sense of accomplishment and progress and boost your mood.

You have the power to turn a bad day around

“A day is a day. It’s just a measurement of time. Whether it’s a good day or a bad day is up to you. It’s all a matter of perception”. Donald L. Hicks

Let’s face it that some days can be frustrating. There are a lot of things outside of your control that don’t happen according to your plan.

You can measure your day based on how it goes relative to your expectations. Alternatively, you can view it based on how you respond to the events that happen throughout the day.

Instead of focusing on setbacks, disappointments, and annoyances, and the general unfairness of life, you can choose your thoughts and actions at any point during the day.

You have the power and freedom to decide what you want to focus on and what actions you want to take. Use that power, and enjoy a great day!

