3 Simple Strategies for a Better Digital Customer Experience Through Podcasting

Many factors go into buyer decision-making but customer experience is one part of the customer journey that a business can control. And it’s quickly becoming a way to set yourself apart from the crowd. Exceptional customer experience is possible but it’s important to understand the customer and their journey if you want to deliver a positive one.

Why CX is Important

According to HBR, “customer experience encompasses every aspect of a company’s offering”. This is important because it leads to greater customer retention, increased customer satisfaction, and more cross-selling and up-selling.

Great CX leads to more sales, in fact, 140% more if a customer’s first interaction with the company was a positive one. Happy customers are loyal customers. This is important because it costs more to find new customers than it does to keep your current customers happy. You can increase the lifetime value of a customer by giving them a great experience so they will want to buy again.

How Podcasting can Help

As podcasting grows in popularity both with the general public and with businesses can use this new medium as another positive touchpoint in the customer journey. The good news is that the barrier to entry for podcasting is very low. And creating a podcast that delivers exceptional CX is simple if you incorporate these 3 strategies into your overall podcast marketing plan.

Customers want an Omni-Channel Experience

People want real relationships not just transactional ones and podcasting is one way to create a deeper relationship with your customers. Delivering an omni-channel experience means each touchpoint should have a cohesive look and feel. You want to deliver a unified brand experience whether the customer is consuming a podcast episode, browsing your website, or engaging on social media.

Keep this in mind when you are deciding on the topic of your podcast. Make sure the topic is relevant to your customers and will help them to see you as the authority on that topic.

Brand Messaging Must be Clear

Keeping your brand message clear will help with customer experience. A simple brand message that conveys who you are and what you stand for is key. Remember to speak with the customers needs and pain points in mind. People want to understand how their problems can be solved more than how great your product or service is.

Podcasting provides a perfect opportunity to create content that addresses those pain points. Interview-style podcasts bring on experts that deepen that connection with the listener through story-telling and immersive conversations.

Customers Should be Part of Your Success

Acknowledging your customers and helping to make them feel a part of your success is an important way to help them feel valued. Reward programs, discounts, and early access to new products or programs are opportunities to show customers you value their loyalty.

With a podcast you can take that engagement to another level by giving shout-outs to specific customers on the air, allowing customers to leave a voice-recorded question that you play and then answer on air, or giving them access to content that isn’t available to the general public. All of these will help build deeper connections with your most loyal customers.

With the endless options available for the customers’ dollars an exceptional customer experience is vital to business success. Make sure your podcast is a seamless part of that experience and it will play a key role in creating deeper relationships with your customers.