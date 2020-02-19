Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Simple and Impactful Truths About Business and Marketing

Not every impactful marketing campaign requires a hefty budget.

Some of the best campaigns come from simple, thoughtful ideas that generate impact. 

Here’s a few simple ways to strengthen your brand messaging, without breaking the bank. 

1. Humanize your brand.

At the end of the day, people want to connect and do business with people they can trust. After all, it’s usually the brands with high emotional intelligence that come out on top. One extremely simple way to begin humanizing your brand is to come from behind the camera and showcase who you are and even, tell your story.

Just think, Melissa Butler, CEO of Lip Bar increased her sales 300% YoY (year over year) when she decided to be her own influencer. Melissa knew her brand story better than anyone else and decided she would be the best person to tell it. The result? Increased sales. 

2. Really get to know your consumer. 

How do they talk? Where do they live? What do they value?

Conducting empathy interviews or mini focus groups can help gain insight on what your customers value and how they communicate with or about you. Understanding these nuances can help you identify relevant paint points (think: problems your prospective customers are experiencing) and assist you in tailoring your brand messaging in a format your audience will resonate best with. 

3. Market test

Unsure what creative or copy will register well with your audience? A/B testing is a great way to compare two versions of a single variable. For example, testing two creatives to see which yields the most clicks to site. 

Typically, you’ll want to analyze your audience response to let’s say Creative A against Creative B, then determine which of the two variants is more effective. Try starting off with a simple tool, such as Facebook Ads which allows you to set up and analyze A/B tests right on their dashboard at a low cost.

