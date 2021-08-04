3 Signs and Solutions of Leadership Burnout

5 signs and solutions of Leadership Burnout Avoiding Leadership burnout is difficult if you don’t know what signs to look out for in order to adapt and recover . It’s harder than ever to separate our work and home lives, even with some normality returning, many are experiencing a period of huge adjustment both personally and professionally, which leads to a feeling of burnout. It can be difficult to recognise that you’re in the midst of this, until it’s too late and then it’s even more difficult to switch off from areas which are impacting you in this way. But there are some key drawbacks to be aware of, which will help you to understand that you’re nearing breaking point. It’s easier said than done to take some time for self-reflection, but once you do, you’ll find it much easier to shake off and recognise these areas in future. Life might currently feel like one big monotonous cycle, there will be ups and downs but when the downs become more frequent, you need to tackle these issues head on. Cuauses of burnout include time constraints, technology, regulations and systemic factors therefore these should be prioritized. How can you identify burnout? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), occupational burnout is a syndrome resulting from chronic work-related stress, with symptoms characterized by • "feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; • increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job • reduced professional efficacy." • However, it is important to rule out adjustment disorder, anxiety and mood disorders. Additionally, this syndrome is limited to work environments and should not be applied to other areas of a person’s life. In 2019 Burnout was categorized as a "syndrome" that results from "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed," according to the World Health Organization's International Disease Classification (ICD-11)—the official compendium of diseases In 1974, Herbert Freudenberger an American psychologist, coined the term "burnout" and in 1974 was the first researcher to publish in a scientific journal research on the syndrome. The paper was based on his observations of the volunteer staff (including himself) at a free clinic for drug addicts. He characterized burnout by a set of symptoms that includes exhaustion resulting from work's excessive demands as well as physical symptoms such as headaches and sleeplessness, "quickness to anger," and closed thinking. He observed that the burned-out worker "looks, acts, and seems depressed." Using a mindful, more self aware approach to what triggers feelings of burnout is the best starting point, you can then better understand what's causing this or what the result of these feelings are. Are you experiencing any of the below? - Negativity about relationships - Feeling negative towards work - A lack of concentration, energy and motivation - Feelings of isolation, loneliness or disconnection - Struggling to sleep, exercising or eat a normal diet - A decrease in your productivity or feeling unable to plan or delivery work/life effectively Allowing yourself to realise that these triggers or experiences could be the result of, or cause of burnout is the first step to rectifying and putting support in place to prevent this occurring in future. What can your Organization do to reduce Employee Burnout? The best response to burnout "is to focus on fixing the workplace rather than focusing on fixing the worker," said Dr. Sinsky. "The ICD-11 definition of burnout is consistent with our research and our approach, which is that burnout is related to stressors within the environment rather than related to weakness on the part of susceptible individuals." to improve workflow efficiency, teamwork and leadership, Organizational leadership While taking a team-based approach can relieve physicians of tasks that drain joy from practice, it takes organizational leadership to make the necessary changes. For example, the University of Alabama Birmingham's general internal medicine division found that when physicians have autonomy and the chance to develop as leaders, it helped bring their burnout rate to 13%. Through leadership programs, physicians can experience personal and professional development. TeamWork Workflow Efficiency TeamWork Workflow Efficiency What can you do to support yourself during bouts of burnout? Boundaries Whether you’ve returned to work, are working from home or perhaps finding yourself juggling too much ‘life admin’, it can be difficult to stick to a 9-5 routine. Where you can, start to set yourself blocks of time for work, life admin, family time, relaxation, exercise and sleep. It’s inevitable that you’ll be interrupted but setting boundaries where for example you don’t check your emails between X and X because you’re focusing on something else, is perfectly acceptable. Don’t make yourself available to everyone, at all times. Even if it’s that between 8-9 your going to spend some time catching up on your favourite TV show or reading a book. This will help to manage other’s expectations and allow you more time to unwind at the end of the day, rather than feeling switched on and unable to get through your own to do list. Respect your own need to step away from situations, conversations or tasks where you’ve not prioritised that time. Some useful areas to set boundaries include; - Firm working hours - Avoiding checking work related emails or systems outside of working hours - Clear communication on availability with others to help manage expectations Routine and Structure Think back to the start of lockdown, your whole routine likely changed. Did you stop getting dressed properly, stop making yourself breakfast or having a shower etc? Many of us stopped doing things that we’d usually do, whether related to work or personal life, from not taking a coffee break to not making a to do list to help us manage our duties. Finding that balance has been difficult and it’s something we’re all still experiencing. This can lead to a lack of structure and a feeling of being out of control, panicking and feeling unprepared and overwhelmed. You’ll likely then overwork yourself to compensate for this feeling. So, take a look at your existing routine and think about where you start to trail off, then put into practice some of the suggestions below to help you find a structure which helps you feel prepared and in control. - Set your alarm and get up with enough time to prepare for the day, giving yourself a buffer from waking up, to getting ready and working - Define a clear workspace, if you’re still at home then make sure you clear away your work at the end of each day to give you that sense of finishing for the day - Go to bed, sleep is so important for your mind to process the events of the day so set yourself a bedtime routine and get those forty winks - At the end of each day, think about what went really well and celebrate your wins, take time to focus on the positives - Take regular breaks and as above, don’t make yourself available all the time Seeking further support I know it’s easier said than done to put these methods into practice, which is why I offer several different services which can help you further. Hopefully, highlighting these points is the first step to allowing you to make these changes which equip you with strategies to recognise burnout and help you regain balance.