3 Shocking Reflections About The Spiritual World From A High Performance Sports Coach

- The spiritual world is as corrupt as the corporate world, if not more so- I had a childlike purity of innocence about the spiritual world. Here were people full of peace, who had my best interests at heart and who I could trust. I was wrong. It turns out the spiritual world is just as corrupt as the corporate world, being full of good people but also people who will take advantage of you, disempower you for personal gain and lie to protect their self-interest. I actually feel it is much uglier than the corporate world. At least there is a fundamental honesty about the corporate world in that it is about profit and making money, in comparison to the spiritual world which loves to hide behind grand and pure sounding statements that hide the truth about the incredible human aspects of it. And that is really the crux of this whole point. The spiritual world and corporate world are the same because they are full of exactly the same mixture of imperfect human beings. The only difference is the spiritual world just escapes from this reality more.
- Most of spirituality is just a cyclical process that continues to play out your pain in a spiritual context- fundamentally the whole point of spirituality is acceptance of your human story and re-discovering the innocence behind all of this. It is so incredibly simple it often baffles me what all the fuss is about. The problem is no-one in the spirtual world really wants to accept this point (unless they actually want to touch their deepest pain and full innocence) because to do so would destroy the whole purpose and meaning behind their spirituality, as well as put them in much closer contact with their pain. So much of spirituality is just a mask and better sounding way to play out/avoid pain in a different setting. Like the person in an abusive and disempowering relationship who then plays it out with their relationship to their spiritual teacher, or the person who escapes their pain through sex and alcohol but then just escapes it through being a “starseed” or “ascending to 5-D” or the person who feels lonely so they find solace in a spiritual community who “really understands them” (not like all those idiots in the normal world). It is just rejection after rejection, running away after running away, avoidance after avoidance of PAIN&PEACE.
- Most spiritual people (including teachers/masters) are in trauma and use spirituality to escape their pain and the world- I know this point at a very deep level because this is exactly what I did, as well as seeing it even in some very prominent people in the spiritual world. Spirituality is such a convenient escape from human pain and trauma. It makes it all sound more noble, more pure and more loving when the reality is, we are nearly all just hurt human beings struggling to find our way in lives. Sorry to burst the bubble but this is so important. It allows you to see through all the glorification of a multitude of concepts and ideas in the spiritual world and gives you a much better chance of not only fully looking at your pain/trauma but also through this process discovering the innocence and peace that was always there. It was just all the spirituality was blocking it before.