3 Self-Sabotaging Patterns that Cripple Your Revenue & Relationships

Entrepreneurs are special people. They are driven, innovative and adaptive.

The problem is that most entrepreneurs find they aren’t really enjoying the amazing life they’re creating because work goes from being a passion to being everything without even realizing it.

They also get stuck in the mindset they had when they started their business and don’t acknowledge how far they’ve come.

What got you to 6 figures energetically will not get you to 7+ figures.

There are 3 Self-Sabotaging Patterns at the heart of your Success Wound that I see driving every successful entrepreneur that cripple your revenue and relationships. Get objective and look at what is driving you. Are you proving:

1. I Am Worthy

Do you find yourself trying to prove that you are worthy in your work and relationships:

Trying to please other people

You feel better spending money on other people than yourself

Put others needs above your own

Do lots of work for free or low balling it, trying to prove your worth and not feeling like you’re succeeding

2. I Am Enough

Do you find yourself trying to prove that you are enough in your work and relationships:

Buying yourself stuff isn’t the problem, you struggle with enjoying it – buyers remorse

You can put your needs first but find you can’t meet them

Doesn’t matter what goals you crush, the moment you meet it, you’re onto the next one. It’s like you’re on a never-ending hamster wheel and its exhausting…you don’t ever feel like you’re enough or you’re doing enough

3. I Am Love

Do you find yourself trying to prove that you are love in your work and relationships:

In relationships, you don’t feel loved or appreciated and you’re constantly seeking it

You feel bad when others buy you stuff. You may even find you can be an emotional shopper.

By putting others needs above your own you feel resentful and empty and have no energy left. Seeking love makes you feel needy and desperate in work and relationships

Reclaim Your Power

While these beliefs can drive you to increase your income at first as you are proving yourself, they become what limits your income and relationships because they aren’t creating the happiness you are seeking ANYWHERE.

You reach a point where you become a slave to the drive that is pushing you to be worthy, enough and/or love.

Your work becomes a place where you can prove “I am worthy. I am enough. I am love.” but you don’t feel better or heal this without doing the work within because even when you HAVE the money, impact and success you don’t feel like you have it!

You have to get to the root of what is driving you, nothing external will fix this long term:

Energy cannot be manipulated.

What you think and believe, you become.

I am worthy. I am enough. I am love. These are your Universal Truths. Anything telling you otherwise, has to go. It’s time to energetically heal it and allow it to be your truth. You don’t have to prove you are these things because you ARE.

Abundance is a focus on plenty and enough for everyone, not LACK.

If you are successful, you are successful.

BUT if you think you are successful and a minute later think you don’t have any money coming in and I’m going to lose everything or not be able to retire – that’s the energy you are creating. You cripple your revenue with energy stagnation. Stop putting the brakes on your abundance, this is messing with your money, time, relationships and energy.

How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Success

You can continue to scale your business without being driven to exhaustion anymore.

This constant drive to achieve more, do more, prove more is what I call your Success Wound and you can learn how to heal it here.

You are worthy. You are enough. You are love. Create an energy practice that you do everyday! This will help you connect with these crucial “I am” statements and create a shift in your income and relationships.

Reclaim your abundance mindset. You are an abundant being living in an abundant Universe. Stop believing anything less.

You have the power to make as much or as little money, impact and success as you would like. You can enjoy it or you can continue to operate from a place of lack.

Lack is a choice you no longer have to choose. Choose to live and focus on what you have and what you are, these are truths and they will change your revenue and relationships for the better: I am worthy. I am enough. I am love.

If you would like a daily reference guide to help you reclaim your time, relationships, inner game and energy, you can get it here.