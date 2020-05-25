3 Reminders That You Are Exactly Where You Need To Be

At some point in our late teens or early adulthood, we’ve all questioned where we are, where we’re “supposed to be”, and what we want to do with our lives. But feeling lost doesn’t mean you aren’t exactly where you need to be. So here are three lessons that will teach you exactly that.

1. You don’t have to have everything figured out right now

As a young adult, you may feel like your life is passing by right in front of your eyes. You might also feel like you can’t keep up. You find yourself worrying about things you know you shouldn’t at that age, but you do anyway. Such as what college you’ll go to, what your career will entail, and what your love life will look like. But I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to have everything figured out right now. In fact, taking it slow will help you make sure you’re doing things you really want to do.

2. Losing friends is OK

As cliche as it sounds, as we grow older, we learn that it isn’t about the number of friends, but their quality. That being said, losing friends isn’t an easy thing to go through. But the key thing to remember is that losing friends is okay. Sometimes people outgrow you, and sometimes you outgrow people. This isn’t necessarily a reflection of you, or even of them – sometimes people just go their separate ways and that’s okay.

We often lose friends during life changes, such as moving or changing schools. The friends we grew up with may not be the same friends we go to high school or college with. And the friends we go to college with may not be in our lives as adults and that’s okay.

3. Your struggles will lead to something greater

You may not realize it now, but everything you’re going through is going to lead you to something great. Everything that’s supposed to happen to you, will happen, and you will be stronger thanks to it. Every time you struggle, you learn something about yourself, which helps you improve. Thus, your life becomes greater and richer thanks to these experiences. So next time you don’t believe you’re doing it right, remind yourself that you are exactly where you need to be – and that you are learning.

Feeling lost? Take a look around and you may just find that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be.

Featured image by Roberto Nickson via Unsplash.

Originally published on Unwritten.