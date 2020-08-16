3 Reasons Why the World needs More Meditators, Not More Researches on Meditation.

On 23 July 2016, I wrote an article on my Facebook page titled “The World Is Starving For Wisdom” which is hard to find so I recently re-shared it on Linkedin.

Here’s quote by Edward Osborne Wilson, an American biologist, naturalist, and writer. “We’re drowning in information while starving for wisdom.”

Mr. Wikipedia tells me there’s been hundreds of researches since 1950s, of which many of the earlier ones were flawed. But in 2013, researchers at Johns Hopkins, publishing in the Journal of the American Medical Association, identified 47 studies that qualify as well-designed and therefore reliable. My question is, is more research going to be more beneficial than actually meditating?

Why don’t you meditate and find out for yourself instead of relying on external sources of staggering research data for confirmation and valiadtion. You will never get it. NEVER. You know why? Because there is too much information, and more and more research data is being dumped into the vast ocean of the worldwide web. Because it’s easier and fancier to talk about meditation than to actually put it in practice.

I speak from eight years of practicing meditation. And more research is only going to add to your confusion about whether or not it is going to work for you.

1. Research and Data Keeps you in your Analytical Brian: Most adults spend most of their waking time in the beta brainwave, occasionally accessing the alpha brainwave when doing things on auto-pilot like taking a shower, making coffee, walking or driving to work. The beta brain wave (approx. 14 – 40 Hz) is associated with linear, analytical “left-brian” thinking, focus and cognition. Excessive high beta frequency leads to energy drain, stress, anxiety and reduced emotional awareness. Do you have enough proof of this around you? The alpha brain wave (approx. 7 – 13 Hz) is associated with relaxed productivity, creativity, vizualizations, mind relaxation, increased serotonin production leading to feelings of well-being and joy). So now have I confused you more about meditation by talking about brainwave frequencies?

2. Your analytical ego mind may resist Meditation: If you don’t know anything about meditation besides what the research is telling you, you are mis-informed. There’s a famous quote by Mark Twain:

“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re mis-informed.”

“Sorry, I can’t attend your meditation, I’m a Christian.”; “I can’t meditate.”; “I don’t have time to meditate.”; “Ummm….so…what exactly do you do in meditation?”. “I’m not spitritual.” “I’ll stay out of your meditation; let this be a ladies-only thing.” I can go on and on, but you get the point. The resistance that is coming is challenging your beliefs and your identity, which is good enough to keep you “safe” in your comfort zone.

Safe from what? Safe from not tuning into the wisdom of your body, not tuning into your feelings and emotions which are your true guides directly communicating through your body.

The same person who told me a while ago that they couldn’t attend my meditation due to their religious belief did attend my most recent online meditation because she was going through a crisis and her counsellor asked her to pick up meditation.

Online Meditation Workshop on 18 July 2020

The reason why most people find meditation hard is because they over-think it. Some things can’t be analysed. They can only be experienced and meditation is one of them.

3. Our culture is trained to seek external Validation instead of Trusting Intuition: This is why there’s more research on meditation, and less people actually practicing it. I truly believe that the world will change if meditation is made compulsory in every school and every organization. After all, what is the purpose of education if people don’t learn how to be independent in life and manage their emotions? The reason why I think learning and practicing meditation in school will make the world a better place is because children will talk about what they did in school. And I know that if one person in the family has a self-discipline activity, it will impact other family members sooner or later.

Companies like Salesforce, Apple, Google, Yahoo, Nike, Pearson, and HBO have all added designated official meditation spaces in their corporate offices. Anyone wonder why they are successful?

When I started practicing meditation eight years ago, I was the only one in my family. Having personally seeing the benefits of meditating regulary and advocating on meditation over these years, now both my parents meditate, my son does as well, sometimes my boyfriend too. It has taken time. But my point is that your practicing meditation will rub off positively on others. Not that that should be your motive.

It is my humble request to you to just pick up one meditation; it doesn’t matter what. Just begin with a guided meditation, and more importantly, stick with it in order for you to notice the benefits for yourself and make it a success habit. It will take practice. The wisdom lies in practicing it. I wish you all the best.