3 reasons why practicing self-awareness benefits you

Finding your 'why' amongst the 'what'

By

There is so much talk around how to become more self-aware, or practice more self-awareness, that it felt important to also talk about some reasons why practicing self-awareness can help improve your life. Because there’s no use sharing that we ‘should’ be doing something if we don’t have any understanding of the ‘why’.

  1. You can’t work on what you’re not aware of – Imagine feeling unwell, so you go to the doctor. Except you sit there, unable to even tell them where it hurts, or what kind of unwell it is. So Doc sits there, not knowing how to help you, because you don’t know how to help yourself. In a time where growth is definitely a ‘thing’ (and certainly something this writer advocates for, in safe, useful ways for individuals), working on ourselves has become more of a widely understood practice than ever before. But just like rehabbing certain areas of physical injury, we need to have an awareness and understanding of what is going on first before we can even begin to address things. Otherwise, it’s a whole lot of (often misplaced) effort for a whole little return. Generally, it’s these scenarios that people fall in to when they turn around and say there’s no use, because they never get anywhere. When really, they may just not have the tools or the determination to actually look at what’s going on underneath the ‘symptoms’, just aiming towards the fix.
  2. Stress can increase when we don’t know where the ‘enemy’ is – Have you ever experienced overwhelm on top of already feeling quite ordinary, because you can’t understand just why you’re feeling so awful? When we don’t know where our pain point is coming from, and can only feel the pain (whether physical, mental, emotional), it can feel overwhelming and stressful when we’re wired to problem-solve and find the solution. When we are in a place where we’re able to acknowledge the ‘what’, it eases the pressure of wanting to figure it out on top of experiencing all at the same time. That pressure release can give us just enough room to then begin the healing process. Without it, there’s no space to function as optimally.
  3. Ignorance isn’t bliss – While it might be tempting to lean on the old mentality of ignorance being bliss, when it gets in the way of us being able to grow, learn and understand more about ourselves, and even helping us to feel more fulfilled in how we connect with others, ignorance is limiting and keeping us small. That’s not to say growth is always ‘bliss’. Growth through self-awareness can sometimes be confronting and tough as we peel back those layers, but we are always moving forward with it. At some point, it becomes a choice.

There are probably a million more reasons why practicing self-awareness can be beneficial, but for just three, it’s a great start to finding your why in approaching how you want to experience your life.

Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash

Jessica Jasch, Corporate Communication Trainer, Yoga Teacher, & Wellbeing Coach at Jessica Leigh Yoga

Jessica Jasch is an Australian business owner, former corporate Public Relations and Marketing professional turned wellbeing coach and yoga teacher. She now works 1:1 with clients as a mindfulness coach, and delivers bespoke internal communication and emotional intelligence training to corporates to improve workplace culture and mitigate the unnecessarily high stress levels found in these environments. Jessica is driven by the belief that work lives don't need to be as toxic as they are and that we can do better in society by consciously creating more mindfulness and values-alignment within companies.

In addition to this, Jess also specialises in Athlete Wellbeing, as Team Manager for the Australian Men's Goalball Team, and works in trauma-informed yoga environments as a support for PTSD experienced by military, veterans, and emergency services.

Inspired by her own journey and the tools she used to find more wellbeing while at work, Jessica has created an online course for individuals to help themselves create a healthier workplace experience. You can check out this 'Yoga for Corporate Wellness' course over on her website.

