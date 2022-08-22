3 reasons why moms should prioritize ‘me time’

Being a mom is hard work. And by the time you come home from work and school, there are tons of other demands for your time — kids’ homework, extracurricular activities, helping with chores around the house, grocery shopping, cooking, etc. All the while trying to somehow find time for yourself. It can be such a balancing act that it seems almost impossible to prioritize ‘me time.’ Sometimes it is hard to think about your own needs when everyone else’s needs seem to be so much more urgent. But taking care of yourself is one of the most important things that you can do for your health and wellbeing, and also for your family and loved ones too.

We often say that motherhood is being 24/7 on call. Even if we feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to achieve everything on our to-do lists, one of the things that should never be cut out or sacrificed is our own time for self-care and personal attention. Think about this for a moment, when was the last time you quietly read a book? or went for a pedicure? or got your hair done? enjoyed your favorite meal? or even went and had lunch with a girlfriend? When did you last put on your favorite dress and do your nails? So often the excuse we hear from moms is, ‘we just have too much to do.’ While this may be true, busy schedules and obligations are no reason to neglect your happiness or your wellbeing.

You deserve to feel happy, fully rested, and like a whole person. Not just a vessel being constantly emptied. Here are three important reasons why we believe that all moms (and moms-to-be) should prioritize time for themselves and how you can go about doing so.

Self-care is a must for every mom.

‘Self-care’ is something you’ve probably heard referenced a lot, but very rarely have had the opportunity to practice for yourself. Self-care is a must for every mom in order to function at her best. But it’s not just about taking time out for yourself — it’s about making time for YOU. It’s not a complicated concept, you simply devote moments in your daily life to giving yourself the care and attention you deserve. You can fill this time doing something you enjoy or that makes you happy, or you can use this time for self-improvement, mentally, emotionally, or physically. You can also just take time to be present. Doing absolutely nothing but resting and resetting your internal clock. Even a few minutes each day of ‘me time’ can reduce stress and help moms become happier overall.

Self-care is good and also necessary for your health and overall wellness. When you’re exhausted and stressed out, it gets harder to deal with your family’s needs and pressures. You’ll also likely find yourself short on patience, or empathy, and snapping more easily at them, which will make them feel even more stressed and tired — a vicious cycle! So while it’s easy to feel like you don’t have the energy or motivation to take care of yourself — in reality, this is when it’s most important. Taking some time out for yourself is essential if you want to be a healthy and happy mom and partner who can handle the constant curveballs life throws at her. Self-care also helps prevent burnout from becoming too severe. If left unchecked, it can lead to a number of health concerns. As moms, we often put our own needs last on the totem pole of priorities. But taking time for yourself can help you reduce stress, anxiety, and burnout — all of which can affect your overall well-being.

It teaches your kids that taking care of yourself is important.

Taking time for yourself also sets a good example for yoir kids and shows them that taking care of yourself mentally, emotionally and physically is important and not at all selfish. Taking time for yourself doesn’t mean you’re selfish or that you don’t love your family. It means you love them enough to take care of yourself so that you can be the best person possible. This is a critical time for children and teenagers to learn the importance of taking care of themselves and those around them. Doing so allows them to become more introspective and aware of their own physical and emotional needs. If you’re constantly putting other people’s needs before your own, your children will learn that they should do the same thing with their own lives — which means they won’t put themselves first when they need to recharge. They may even feel guilty if they spend time alone or doing something fun without their families. Even teaching them small acts of self-care can equip them with the tools and resources to improve relationships, boost their own self-esteem, and recognize and decrease stress and anxiety in their own lives. Just as parents teach their children healthy habits when it comes to eating, or exercising, healthy self-care habits can be taught at any age.

Children learn by example, so if you don’t set aside time for yourself, your children won’t know how important it is to take care of themselves either. Prioritizing yourself also makes you happier and boosts your self-confidence! When we’re happy, we can be better parents — more patient, more loving, and more relaxed. And that’s a good message to send!

A refreshed mom is a better version of herself for her family.

Taking care of ourselves is essential for us to be able to take care of our families. This isn’t just about feeling better; it’s about giving ourselves the energy, time, and space we need to be strong leaders in our homes. Mothers who take the time to relax, recharge and rejuvenate benefit everyone else in their lives. When she feels good about herself and has time to tap into her personal needs and wants, she is more patient, positive, and secure in her role as a caregiver. By carving out a few minutes a day, or an hour every week where you do something for yourself, you’re not only improving your own quality of life but also the quality of life of the people around you with a refreshed mindset, and outlook.

A refreshed mom is an engaged mom. A tired, overworked mother may be present physically but mentally absent from her family’s lives. When she is exhausted and overwhelmed, she cannot give her family the attention they need and deserve. She cannot be fully present when they need her most or teach them how important their happiness is if she doesn’t know how to take care of herself first. A refreshed mom can show up for her kids without being distracted by stress or exhaustion. She’ll be more patient with them as they learn new things, more supportive during difficult moments, and more confident in their successes — because she knows she has done everything possible for herself before asking anything from anyone else.

Moms, it’s time to take a refresher course on the importance of ‘Me Time.’ Being present and attuned is important, but so is giving yourself the time you need to become your best self. Whether you choose to meet a friend for coffee, take a one-hour yoga class, start a journal, or focus on developing a hobby, just remember that you deserve some stress-relieving ‘me’ time. Your health and well-being depend on it. Even if the little things are not achievable, like a manicure, having some moments of quiet time to meditate or reflect over a chilled bottle of Purpose Tea may restore the balance so you can deal with the rest of your life as a mom, partner, caregiver, and woman. So take good care of yourself, you deserve it. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time you begin a new endeavor. Just figure out what works for you and apply it to other areas of your life. This is one of the main reasons why de-stressing time is so important. Finding time in your week for self-indulgence can help make motherhood easier, more enjoyable, and more fun. So don’t overlook this valuable opportunity to make yourself a priority!