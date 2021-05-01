Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Reasons Why Burnout Isn’t Worth It

Three reasons why burnout isn't worth it.

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

You’re operating on all cylinders, moving at high speed. You’re saying “yes” to everything, taking on all the projects, and doing all the things. There’s no end in sight to your greatness (or your stress levels for that matter). Nothing can stop you!

Until one day, it hits you like a ton of bricks. Exhaustion prevails, and you can’t get out of bed. Nothing feels like it’s worth it anymore. You are officially burned out.

One in five highly engaged employees is at risk for burnout.

Clients come to me, completely fried, wondering how they can reignite that “spark” they once had. It can be tough to bounce back from burnout. I’ve been through it and back again, and can confidently tell you that it isn’t worth it. It took time off work, among other things, to get back to a level of normalcy. Practice mindfulness, set boundaries for yourself, and learn how to stay calm under pressure at work, so you don’t let it get that far.

Here are three reasons why burnout isn’t worth it.

1. Your job performance will suffer. This one may sound counterintuitive. You’re working harder to do a better job, but in taking on too much, your performance will eventually tank. If you’re in the throes of full-fledged burnout, you’re no longer able to function effectively. You’ll start missing deadlines, and your work will be less than stellar. In short, your boss will take notice.

2. You’ll become intolerable. Burnout can cause anxiety, depression and anger. Your friends and family will get tired of being around your somber attitude. Your colleagues will have a hard time dealing with how easily irritable you are because let’s face it — you probably aren’t sleeping enough either. You’ll be annoying AF. Burnout lowers your tolerance levels, so you might find yourself snapping at people for no reason, causing them to stay far, far away. Whatever glimmer of a social life you may have had, is going to come to a screeching halt.

3. You’ll eventually become too exhausted to function. Burnout doesn’t happen overnight, so it can be easy to miss the warning signs. When it hits, it hits hard. One of the telltale signs of burnout is severe exhaustion. You’ll feel like it’s nearly impossible to get out of bed in the morning, and there’s no desire to do anything that involves any amount of effort. You’re officially down for the count. Your job, your personal life, and your health are all going to take a toll from this depressive state. Recovering from exhaustion is a job in itself.

Burnout is a state of chronic stress that leads to physical and emotional exhaustion, cynicism and detachment, and feelings of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment. Recognize if you are experiencing it and take charge of your life ASAP. Start to make small changes to correct course. Even if you’re an overachiever who thinks that it will “never happen to them,” my question to you is this: Why risk it?

Nothing good will come from you curled up in the fetal position, binge-watching Netflix, and avoiding all responsibilities for 10 days straight.

Take care of yourself, and avoid burnout at all costs.

For a FREE course to land a new job you love, launch your dream business, or find your purpose, visit https://ashleystahl.com/ 

    Ashley Stahl

