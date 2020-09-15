Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Reasons Why Being a Black Entrepreneur (With A Business Model That Helps Black People) Is Revolutionary

Many Black entrepreneurs are lured away from great ideas because they are told by someone embracing white culture that they are “thinking too small” or “limiting themselves”. Let's address these common misconceptions and more.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The right to vote is often touted as an inalienable right and revolutionary act of African-Americans, stemming from the hard-fought road to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. I would argue the provisions made by the JOBS Act signed by President Obama in 2012 should be viewed in the same light as voting; a set of rights that must be continually exercised to bring forth social change. The JOBS Act highlights the transformative power of small businesses to bring about social change. For Black entrepreneurs, building a business that serves Black people and hires Black people is a revolutionary act. Below are 3 of the top reasons (I could easily offer 100 more) why pursuing entrepreneurship for Black founders is revolutionary.

1. There’s Power In Ownership.

The act of owning something; possessing an understanding of the inherent good and productivity associated with holding an equity stake in the economic future of Black communities cannot be understated. Especially with this country’s history of policies to uphold chattel slavery and sustain the cultural practices of “black codes” and “jim crow”, Black ownership is a form of rebellion and should rightfully be deemed a victory in the battle for racial and social equity in America. Thomas Jefferson wrote of the immutable importance of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, but many are not aware that Jefferson edited this statement which originally read “life, liberty and property ownership” as he was well acquainted with the benefits of “property ownership” that included hundreds of acres of land in Virginia and the Black bodies of those he enslaved. Controlling capital is as American as apple pie, and often just as sweet too.

2. White Culture Has a Huge Knack for Underestimating Black Entrepreneurs.

Many Black entrepreneurs are lured away from great ideas because they are told by someone embracing white culture that they are “thinking too small” or “limiting themselves” if they build a business that seeks to primarily market itself to a Black demographic.

An attempt to make this very subjective and biased thinking an objective fact is usually done by asserting the entrepreneur’s market size will be too small and disqualify their business as an attractive opportunity to pursue. Essentially, Black entrepreneurs are told they are wasting their time if they build a business for Black people.

Unfortunately, many fall for it.

Why?

Black people often base their standards upon the norms and mores of white culture. So, if white investors tell Black entrepreneurs that they are thinking too small, many believe it to be true without any further questioning or analysis. Digging beneath the surface, more Black entrepreneurs could actually find success if they leveraged their cultural knowledge to create innovative business models to serve other Black people. Instead, too often we are persuaded into thinking that being a Black entrepreneur with a business that targets Black people is some form of self-sabotage.

3. Owning Something That Advances the Lives of Black people.

Would opening another fast-food shack in any inner-city where there is a large proportion of Black people in America really be helpful to the residents there – even if it does create a certain number of jobs? Probably not.

Ironically, quick-serve food businesses often have an overwhelming presence in Black communities. There are many reasons for this, but one of the latent reasons is that Black entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business selling products that are detrimental to our wellness can get access to capital in the White-dominated financial marketplace much easier and faster than Black entrepreneurs looking to build businesses that are building Black lives, families, and communities.

The white culture driven system of capitalism in America is null of a social justice and ecological lens. Choosing to start and then build a business that is specifically meant to better Black Lives is an objective financial risk in the white male-driven capitalist ecosystem of today.

Black entrepreneurs that are fearlessly using their platforms to promote the advancement of Black well-being are taking real risks with the ventures that are currently looking to scale and impact more lives with. It may not be apparent the obstacles they face because the obstacles are not obvious – they are quite obscure in fact, hidden in the boardrooms, and the coffee shops, and the conference rooms, and on the street corners across our cities and towns.

If you have decided to take a stand for social justice by taking the risk of having a business that is truly building Black culture for the better, much love to you. Our communities require more than just social entrepreneurship, they require social justice entrepreneurship from socially conscious entrepreneurs.

I challenge the VC community to not only invest in Black entrepreneurs, but to invest in those entrepreneurs that are actually servicing Black communities. I challenge them to look beyond the entertainment, cosmetics, and fashion industries. Scale comes with investment and sometimes untapped market opportunities must be uncovered or created.

Derrius Quarles, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at BREAUX Capital

Born and bred on the South Side of Chicago, Derrius is a foster care survivor whose social enterprises have positively impacted the lives of over 25,000 youth and 5000 Black families. His first book, Million Dollar Scholar: Winning The Scholarship Race has assisted thousands of students across the globe increase their knowledge of how to make higher education more affordable through scholarships and grants. He was coined a “financial prodigy” by The New York Times and his work has been covered by prominent media outlets including The Associated Press, Black Enterprise, CNN, and Inc. Magazine. Follow his journey on Instagram and LinkedIn and learn more about the impact his social enterprises are creating here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Cynthia Carey-Grant: “The key to resilience is demonstrated through another word — buoyancy — as a definition of lightness of being”

by Ben Ari
//

The Importance Of Embracing Being A Black Entrepreneur In Tech

by Jilea Hemmings
Community//

Leslie Crutchfield: “Break from Business as Usual”

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.