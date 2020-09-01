Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Reasons Good Leadership Skills Can Help You Lead A Successful Life

When people think of leaders, they often think of someone who is in charge or a boss of some kind. The truth is, anyone can be a leader and it is never too early – or too late – to start building good leadership skills. In fact, leadership skills may be one of the most […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When people think of leaders, they often think of someone who is in charge or a boss of some kind. The truth is, anyone can be a leader and it is never too early – or too late – to start building good leadership skills. In fact, leadership skills may be one of the most important skills for you to develop regardless of the kind of career you plan on pursuing. From artists to engineers to athletes, leadership skills are an essential component of success in all aspects of life. In fact, leadership skills will even play an important role in your personal life as well. Here are three ways leadership skills set up for success in life.

  1. Leaders are team builders

Leaders often have to ask those they lead to “take one for the team.” They will get much better buy-in when that happens, however, if they are the ones regularly taking one for the team. Leaders who have a “me-first” attitude will not get far. Leaders only create great teams by first and foremost being a team player themselves. There is very little in life you can accomplish by yourself. More often than not, success requires building a stellar team of people around you.

  1. Leadership builds responsibility

Leaders are not only responsible for their own actions but also those of their team. Leaders also have the primary responsibility of making sure things get done on time, on budget and often on a certain deadline. Learning how to handle the responsibilities of leadership can certainly prepare you for business success but it can also help prepare you for other types of responsibility, including the responsibilities of marriage, parenthood, home ownership and even business ownership.

  1. Leaders are lifelong learners

There will never come a point in which a leader has learned everything they need to know about leadership. When in leadership, every day will bring new challenges and new opportunities for growth. For every one leadership lesson you master in life, you will generally encounter 10 more challenges to overcome. Whether it is learning how to better resolve conflicts, how to manage difficult people or even how to balance the needs of your team versus the needs of upper management, leadership requires you to constantly build and develop new skills.

Bennie Fowler Sr., Trusted Entrepreneur

Currently located in Detroit, Bennie Fowler Sr. is a trusted businessman and mentor with over 40 years of experience to his name. Throughout his career, Bennie has maintained a firm work-life balance, as he believes the true key to success and fulfillment is keeping one’s priorities in line. So, when he is not working, Bennie thoroughly enjoys spending time with his wife, two sons, and two daughters. Some activities the family will participate in together include cooking, dining out at new restaurants, and traveling. Bennie is especially passionate about traveling, as it affords individuals the opportunity to learn more about other cultures, immerse themselves in new traditions, and experience new cuisines. To learn more about Bennie Fowler Sr., be sure to visit his website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A to Z of Leadership – Be the Leader of the 21st Century

by Shyam Ramanathan
Community//

A to Z of Leadership

by Shyam Ramanathan
Community//

Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Frank Zaccanelli, Former President Of The Dallas Mavericks

by Adam Mendler

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.