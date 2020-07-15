3 Quirky Elon Musk Inventions You Didn’t Know About

Billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk has become synonymous with incredible inventions. We know him from SpaceX, launching rockets into outer space; The Boring Company, creating a conceptual underground highway that will solve humanity’s traffic woes; and even Neuralink’s out-of-this-world designs for a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence. Among others.

While all this sounds like serious business, Elon Musk is known to be pretty quirky at times, his playfulness spilling over in the stuff that he invents (and which he often gives us teasers of via Twitter). We all know he’s capable of the cerebral. But here are 3 inventions by Elon Musk that you probably don’t know about and that prove he makes time for some fun.

Teslaquila

Obviously a play on the name of his automotive company Tesla, Teslaquila is a distilled agave liquor. The idea began as an April Fool’s joke back in 2017, when he posted a photo of himself supposedly passed out against a Tesla Model 3 and surrounded by bottles of “Teslaquila”.

There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

The Internet all thought it was just a joke, but then, in usual Musk fashion, Musk applied to trademark the name shortly after the tweet, despite strong Mexican objection. Musk’s trademark application, however, got rejected. But then, who knows. People might actually be buying Teslaquilas soon enough.

Flamethrower

This is Not a Flamethrower. Or at least that’s how it is so customs agencies, who say there is no way they will ship something called “flamethrower”,will ship it. Elon Musk said so himself in this tweet:

Apparently, some customs agencies are saying they won’t allow shipment of anything called a “Flamethrower”. To solve this, we are renaming it “Not a Flamethrower”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2018

This $500 gadget that “works against hordes of the undead or your money back!” tweeted Musk, is actually not a weapon against a zombie attack, but a means to raise funds for The Boring Company’s underground transportation. It looks like people like it a lot, as 20,000 flamethrowers have been all been sold. If you haven’t got a chance to buy one yourself, you could at least try out their overpriced fire extinguisher instead.

Boring Candy

This, again, started as a joke on Twitter, with Musk poking fun at Warren Buffet in a tweet about moats

Then I’m going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018

. And again, shortly after this tweet, Musk actually released samples of the Boring Candy, which is actually peanut brittle inside a box with a logo consistent with The Boring Company and a caricature of Elon Musk.

Just like the (Not A) Flamethrower and the Boring Company Hat, the Boring Candy may actually also be sold soon. But whether Musk will really start a candy factory, who knows. Maybe he’ll do that too.