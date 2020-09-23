Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 QUESTIONS TO INSTANTLY INCREASE YOUR MOTIVATION

Ever started out with great intentions – and motivation, only to find it lag as time goes on?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Ever started out with great intentions – and motivation, only to find it lag as time goes on?

We’ve all made birthday promises, or set New Year’s resolutions, and then wondered why they keep showing up year after year. We’ve set daily intentions to be kinder, or more patient, or more productive — and sometimes these don’t even get us through the day.

The thing is motivation is a dwindling resource. It isn’t supposed to last.

We’re biologically wired to yo-yo between periods of high motivation and downtime. And people who are succeed in achieving their goals are those who know how to tune up their motivation before downtime gets a bit too comfortable.

If you’re struggling to stay on top of your game, and wondering whether your goals are even worth the effort, or doubting your abilities to achieve them, here are a few strategies to grasp back your motivation when it risks slipping away.

Connect to Your Identity

A “why” to your goals, that’s aligned with your identity, is a greatest long-term motivator. For example, why do you go to the gym even when it’s a dismally cold day? Is it because you want to be healthy for your children and grandchildren, or because you’re someone who doesn’t give up easily? What’s your goal? And the identity that underpins it?

Break Down Tasks

Focusing on the eventual outcome of our goals is fine every so often when the motivation is high. But when it’s not, the gap from where we are to where we want to go fills up fast with comparison, self-doubt, negativity, blame and shame. That’s when we need to shift our long-term gaze to the very next step, so we don’t give up on our goals.

Nourish Yourself Well

Nourishment is far more than what we put in our bodies. How you feed your mind is just as essential to stay on top of your game. When you find your motivation lagging, do yourself a favor and feed yourself a few positively charged thoughts. Or swap that inner dialogue of criticism, victimhood, and imagined fears and worries to an empowered and energized one.

Homaira Kabir, Women's Confidence and Leadership Coach

Homaira writes and coaches about thriving at work and in life despite challenge and through change. Her free confidence quiz is based on her research on women's flourishing.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By Witthaya lOvE/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How Intrinsic Motivation Can Help You Outsmart New Year’s Resolutions

by Theodora Blanchfield
Community//

Who To Call When Motivation Wanes

by Morgan Mitchell
Community//

Why Sharing Your Goals Makes Them Less Achievable?

by Marwa Azab

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.