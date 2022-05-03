Contributor Log In
3 Questions to Ask About Living Your Best Life

Questioning yourself is often portrayed as a bad thing or a weakness. The advice goes ‘trust yourself’, ‘believe in yourself’, ‘don’t doubt yourself’. And often that is the wise advice, especially when those questions you ask yourself aren’t justified or come out of a place of low self-esteem. 

But questioning yourself isn’t always bad. You just have to know the right questions to ask. Here are 3 questions to ask yourself that will help you find your best life. 

How Am I Experiencing Life in the Moment? 

It is difficult to understand how your brain interprets events happenings around you.

But you can refine your own understanding of these events by asking what mood you are in, why you are reacting in certain ways and whether you are letting your emotions cloud your perception of the events?

Asking these questions can help you lead a more fulfilling life. You are not bound to your emotions; you can observe and note them, and then move on, leaving behind the negative approach you might have taken otherwise.

These questions lead you to a richer life – one you can be proud of.

How Authentically Am I Sharing My Unique Gifts? 

Treating your own experiences with equanimity is only one step though. You can feel fulfilled within, but if you give back to the world you can make it better not just for yourself, but for those around you – your family, friends and loved ones, as well as your colleagues.  

By asking how you are giving back – how you are sharing what makes you an individual, and seeing if that aligns with the type of person you want to be – you can change or even further embrace what you are doing all for the better.  You have unique gifts that need to be shared with the world. Let them shine and share them with the world.  

What Am I Grateful for?

Have you ever felt that your life is just one long race from screen to shining screen? You wake up… look at your phone…go to work…stare at a laptop…go home…time for TV…time for bed. Then you check the phone one more time.

Is that really experiencing all the richness and enjoyable things about being alive? Or is it just blinding you to what you really hope and want out of life?

Examining what you are grateful for and what you value allows you to seek those things, to carve out time for them and to approach your life with an intentionality that will only reward you with a deeper and more fulfilling life.  

Asking these types of questions is tough. It takes time. You have to devote some of your time aside and really, deeply examine your life. By examining it with these questions, though, you can harness your own mental strength to work for those things you really prize and to begin living the life you want.  

Enjoy each day and be in the moment – fully present and fully alive.

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

