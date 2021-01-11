3 QUALITIES THAT ARE MAKING FEMALE LEADERS SHINE IN BUSINESS

Graceful, well-dressed, and obedient. Is this how we visualize women at work? Not always do the smiles and striking outfits make the 21st-century female leaders shine in their responsible seats of the throne. From managing challenges to having a say in decisive matters, women are breaking bias and achieving goals, impressively and here is how they are doing it.

CONFIDENT IN POWER

Estee Lauder, the founder of a successful cosmetics company, once said, I never dreamed of success. I worked for it. Female entrepreneurs have a powerful motive, which they never fail to give up, no matter what. And such women leaders are a treasure to find. The Global Entrepreneurship Report states that only 29% of women globally consider themselves successful hence confidence is an outstanding quality amongst ambitious women.

Whether they are sweating at a public speaking platform or reminiscing their emotional traumas, confident women are authentic and are not shy to express their motives. Such women do not aim for perfection. Claire Shipman’s Katty Kay’s book, The Confidence Code, reveals that successful women are amongst those who have failed and have accepted not everything needs to be perfect. Such confident women think less and act more.

Arianna Huffington, whose net worth of $100 million at the age of 70, has written a book like The Sleep Revolution and cares to focus on well-being topics on her digital media platform- Thrive Global is an example of how women leaders are not shy to express their thoughts with confidence.

COMPASSION BALANCED WITH GROWTH

Empathy or compassion may be an underrated quality in women. Are female leaders overly kind and forgive easily? Successful female leaders put their people first and give recognition in creative ways, offering long-term projects and opportunities, encouraging employees to take responsibility, and mentor their employees.

Being sensitive is often regarded as being emotional. However, this is another factor that is making successful women entrepreneurs shine in their careers. Centre Marembo, founded by Nicolette in Rwanda for isolated girls, and Catalina Girald & Gina Rodriguez – Co-Founders, Naja supporting female garment workers in Colombia are examples of women who have selflessly dedicated their lives towards empowerment that lead to self-growth.

The way women can initiate dialogue with compassion, positivity, and sensitivity is noticeable and praiseworthy across various organizations. Active listening is another outstanding quality that outshines women and often gives voice to the unheard.

COMMITMENT TOWARDS REALISTIC GOALS

For so long, there has been an impartial ratio of women representation across academic, corporate, and political fields; female leaders feel even more determined towards their long-term goals. Women entrepreneurs have learned how to take risks and navigate through roadblocks and obstacles to reach their milestones. One quality that female leaders are shining with is the power to endure and break through stereotypes.

Michelle Obama has been a role model for young African American women and has been committed to ending childhood obesity. During her trip to South Africa in 2011, she addressed African women to banish hunger and stated that “leadership is not limited to age or status in life.” Commitment for women means taking shared responsibility and entrusting future leaders to be a part of their realistic dreams.

Today in the U.S.A alone, though 67% of women regard mentorship as highly important, only 63% of them have been formally mentored. Women, who are growing as leaders, are looking for networking opportunities, inclusion, and diversity programs. Committed women stick to their goals and make it their life-long mission as a part of their professional and personal growth.

Successful women leaders, including those in the making, are always working outside their comfort zone. Perhaps it is such a mindset that is making women outstanding, unique, and shine in business.