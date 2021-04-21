3 “Productivity Hacking” Tools You Need to Be Using In Your Business

We’ve all been there.

Scrambling to find a document you thought you saved to your computer, or sifting through old messages with your colleagues to find the email address of the prospect you need to email.

There’s so much going on throughout the day it’s easy to lose track of everything you’re working on, and there’s nothing more frustrating than spending time searching for something that should be readily available.

If you’re like us, being organized and efficient in your business is a non-negotiable.

Here are 3 tools we use on a daily basis that keep us organized & systemized:

Slack– Slack is our home base. We use it daily for internal communication, communication with our clients, alerts regarding our outreach campaigns, sales updates, and for tracking our weekly goals.

Slack is very easy to use, and you’ll never lose track of an idea you bounced off a colleague or a link to a blog you were planning to check out regarding LinkedIn outreach.

Slack can even be paired up with automation softwares like Zapier to get real-time alerts for email and LinkedIn replies, and to celebrate with your team in real-time as you close a deal or book a call.

Trello– Trello is basically a virtual filing cabinet. The platform is broken down into different boards for things like internal resources, important docs and information for clients, educational content, SOPs, and cold outreach scripts.

Within each Trello board, you create different lists for different resources. For example, an internal resources board may have a list of login info for various tools, a list for contracts and other important documents, and a list for educational/training resources.

Each list is made up of individual cards that allow you to send messages, attach files, create checklists, etc.

Zapier– Zapier is the ultimate systemization hack. This tool can automate almost anything in your business, and we use it for countless different tasks within our business. We like to think of Zapier as the hardworking assistant that works 24/7!

For example, if a prospect replies to our email, Zapier will send a notification to Slack so our team is notified instantly and knows to reply to the prospect.

Or, if we sign a new client on, Zapier will send them our onboarding resources thru email without us lifting a finger.

Our personal favorite is when we get a call booked for our clients, Zapier will trigger a Slack message so we can celebrate the win!

Remote work is the business model of the future, and staying organized and efficient is crucial to scaling a business all from a laptop.

With Slack acting as a virtual office space, Trello being the filing cabinets that fill our remote office, and Zapier being the hardest working assistant on the planet, we have all the bases covered to stay on top of our game in every aspect of the business we run.

Start using these tools in your business today and watch how smooth your day-to-day operations become!

If you’re interested in learning more about Omnichannel Cold Outreach and how we can help you on a Pay-Per-Call basis, feel free to visit our website:

www.knowledgex.us