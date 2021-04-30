3 Practical Ways to Combat Indecisiveness

When You Make A Decision… The Universe Starts Working

Do you ever notice how indecisiveness causes confusion, ruts, and anxiety? When you are stuck in indecision, there is no forward momentum in your life.

As humans, it’s in our basic nature to grow and expand. If we don’t, we can feel limited, cheated out of life, and unfulfilled. If you want to earn more money, increase productivity, and amplify fulfillment in your life, you must learn how to make firm decisions. Napoleon Hill interviewed over 500 millionaires for his book Think and Grow Rich, and he found that all of them shared one single quality: decisiveness. In the book, he wrote that all of these individuals “had the habit of reaching decisions promptly.” And in the event decisions needed to change, Hill said that they changed their decisions “slowly”.

Hill said that most people have the habit of reaching decisions very slowly and changing these decisions “quickly and often.” Making calculated, swift, and firm decisions in every aspect of your life is a needed quality that must be practiced daily to avoid blockages in your progression toward reaching the highest version of yourself.

Building this attribute can take time, but once you begin to practice it, you will become self-aware of the decisions that you may be avoiding or running away from so you can get on with your life. Most people don’t realize that when a person makes a decision about what they want in life or who they are, the universe seems to get out of your way and make room for how you want to show up in the world.

When you make a decision, it almost feels like the world is working for you, not against you. I am sure you’ve experienced this before. Think back to a time when you made a decision in your life. This could be in your career, business, relationships, or personal goals that you’ve set for yourself. I guarantee you; life starts working for you. The right people show up, synchronicities happen, the right phone call comes, you bump into the right people, and life begins to give you “hints” that you are heading on the right path.

This is the side of life you need to be on to progress in your life. Otherwise, if you leave your life up to chance, that’s precisely what you are going to get. Indecision in life is a decision. Don’t leave your life up to chance. Make a decision about who you are, what you want, and where you are going in life. Once you do that, life starts working for you.

Here are three quick ways to combat indecisiveness in your life:

1.) For the next 24 hours, I want you to be mindful of the many small decisions you make throughout your day. You may not even realize how many decisions you make daily because we tend to operate on autopilot. Here are some examples: “Should I go to the gym in the morning? Should I watch TV? How long should I scroll on social media right now? What should I eat for dinner? What time should I have this meeting?” Or even the famous making plans with friends’ conversation that goes something like this:

You: “Where do you want to go out?”

Friend: “I don’t know. Where do you want to go?”

You: “I don’t know. What are you in the mood for?”

Friend: “I don’t know. What are you in the mood for?”

I want you to become mindful of how long it takes you to make a decision. While in the moment that you are thinking about the best decision to make, I want you to practice deciding quickly and firmly. And then stick to it. Every time you do this, you’re building up mental muscle that allows you to form a habit of decisiveness in other areas of your life that may need decision points on.

2.) Every time you are faced with a tough decision, think to yourself: which option aligns with my higher purpose, values, or future vision in life? Most of the time we already know what the “right” decision is, but our analytical mind tends to make things harder for us than it needs to be. Learn to trust your gut, make the decision, and stick to it.

3.) Meditate! Why am I asking you to meditate to become more decisive in your life? New research from the Association for Psychological Science suggests that 15-minutes of focused breathing meditation can cultivate more awareness in the present moment and clear the mind of other thoughts, which can help people make more intelligent choices. Personally, I don’t make any big decisions in my life without at least meditating first. This helps to calm anxiety and fight-or-flight senses so you can make smart decisions for your future. Also, this is a perfect way to deepen your intuition. If you’ve never meditated before, try downloading Calm or Headspace, as they have tons of guided meditations.

– Chazz Scott, Founder of Supra Mentem, LLC.

Supra Mentem, LLC. provides coaching services, executive coaching, entrepreneur coaching, corporate training, and workshops designed to provide effective practical strategies using the human mind to propel individuals toward their deepest desires to optimize habits, improve focus, and obtain unshakable peace.