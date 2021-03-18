Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Powerful Ways to Do a Digital Detox

Digital Detoxing can help you reconnect with people you have lost connection with, discover new hobbies, improve your attention span, and focus on your overall mental and physical well-being.

Do you have the habit of checking your mobile phone repeatedly? Is it difficult for you to turn off your laptop even after your work hours? 

Do you hate to unplug your smart speaker even for a single minute? Well, in that case, you definitely need to do a digital detox.

Digital detox is a period in which you hold yourself back from using any kind of digital device. This can be a mobile phone, a laptop, your smart speakers, social media platforms, etc. 

Doing this can be extremely beneficial for your physical and mental health. 

In the digital era, most people develop a digital addiction without even realizing it. You start by checking your mobile phone as soon as you wake up. 

You check your notifications, scroll through your social media feed, check your messages, and by the time you’re done, you realize that you’ve already lost the most precious hours of your morning. 

Although doing this is a fun way to start the day, you should also know the dangers of cultivating such habits.

When you start your day by checking your mobile phone, you are bombarded with various messages and notifications. And because you have just woken up, your mind is still not ready to process so much information. As a result, it feels exhausted and stresses out for the entire day.

Digital detoxing can help you prevent this from happening. As a result, you can also improve your focus and be more productive. But that’s not the only benefit of doing a digital detox. 

It is also a great way to reconnect with people you have lost connection with, discover new hobbies, improve your attention span and focus on your overall mental and physical well-being.

But how do you do that? Here are 3 powerful ways of doing a digital detox to get rid of digital addiction.

1. Use your Phone with a Purpose

Everybody has a mobile phone, and because of how easily accessible it is, it can distract you from focusing on your goals. That’s why it’s important to limit your use of the mobile phone whenever possible.

The best way to do that is to ensure that you use your phone only when it is an absolute necessity. But it’s difficult to resist yourself from checking the notification every time your phone makes that familiar beeping sound.

To make this an easier thing to do, you can turn off your notification and put your mobile on silent mode. This will stop it from distracting you when you don’t want it to.

2. Make your Bedroom a No-Tech Zone

Another brilliant idea of getting rid of tech distraction is to make your bedroom a no-tech zone. This means that your bedroom will not have any digital device like television, laptops, smart speakers, or your mobile phone.

This can have several benefits. When you don’t have a digital device around you, it’s easier to get more sleep. And even when you’re not sleeping, you can focus on having more meaningful conversations with your partner and make your relationship stronger.

Apart from that, a tech-free bedroom offers you more time for conscious reflection, which in turn can help you become more aware of yourself.

3. Start Using Paper Again

More and more people are now encouraged to go paperless and resort to digital devices to help save trees and nature in general. And it’s a great thought too. But replacing paper with digital devices can be extremely harmful to those who are suffering from digital addiction.

When you use a digital device to read the news or do anything similar, it’s much easier to switch to another tab and start scrolling through your social media profile or hop from one website to another.

So try using paper whenever possible. For example, instead of using a news app to read the news, use your free time to read the newspaper. You should also start reading more physical books rather than using a Kindle. Doing little things like this can help you overcome your digital addiction easily. Since you don’t have your phone or laptop with you, it’s easier for you to focus on what you’re doing.

So these are some of the ways to do a digital detox. And once you have successfully overcome your digital addiction, you can reclaim some of your real-life experiences and make your life a much better one.

    Jared Atchison, Co-Founder

    Jared Atchison is the co-founder of drag & drop form builder, WPForms and WordPress SMTP & PHP mailer plugin, WP Mail SMTP

