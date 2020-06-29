3 Powerful Things to Do While You’re Happy

What did you do the last time you felt happy?

If you’re like most people, probably you feel truly happy once or twice a week, if you’re lucky, even more.

Whatever the case, happiness is not something that stays with us forever as it is subject to come and go just like the warm breeze of a summer day.

This means one thing: we must learn to make the most out of those happy moments.

Many people do nothing particular when they’re happy, but what if there’s a better way with which you can employ your happiness?

With today’s article, you’re gonna learn 3 powerful tips that will help you make the most out of that state of mind.

That will help you even if you have no clue about what to do when you feel those high vibes energizing your body and mind.

What is Happiness?

Happiness is considered to be a state where you live a life that’s full of meaning and contentment. This means living and feeling positive feelings throughout your whole being during that moment of happiness.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

If you reflect on it, you’ll notice this to be so true.

I remember from my own experiences that all the times I experienced happiness, I felt a deep sense of balance throughout my whole being.

At first, I didn’t pay much attention to those states. Then I started asking myself how I could use those happy moments in a better way.

How You Can Be Happy

So, how can you maximize the gift of happiness? You’ll learn this below.

Practice #1: Track What Makes You Happy

Happiness is something that we all seek as it’s intrinsically part of being human. The problem is that when we feel happy, we usually forget to notice what made us happy in the first place. What a pity!

If we become aware of what consistently makes us happy, we’ll know ourselves better and “hack” our happiness more easily in the future.

Maybe you suddenly found yourself in a happy state after having had a pleasant conversation with a friend or perhaps when doing something you’re passionate about. What are the things that make you feel happy consistently? Meditate on that.

For me, it’s going out for a walk in nature, learning something new or creating just like I’m doing with this article. Maybe you’re introverted, and staying by yourself makes you happy. Perhaps you feel happy anytime you can help somebody having a problem or simply when you work on yourself.

Everybody is unique. Don’t feel weird if certain things make you happy but embrace them totally, along with your uniqueness.

Practice #2: Share Your Happiness

Whenever you’re happy, don’t keep it to yourself because happiness is contagious, and by sharing it, you could make another person happy, for free. If you wish, you can call a friend, mingle with people, or just send a text to somebody.

Alternatively, you can do something to express that happiness, like creating or building something valuable for others. For example, that’s what I decided to do by writing this article.

Do something that other people will appreciate. Infuse your feeling to them as once you’re happy, everything you will do, think or create from that state of mind will contain this energy.

A powerful way you can do this is by asking yourself the following question:

“Who amongst the people I know will benefit from receiving those vibes?”

Then search through your mind and, by following your intuition, select the person you know that you feel will appreciate your happiness.

Sometimes this will work, others won’t.

I remember a time when I called a friend of mine during an ecstatic moment I was experiencing. He sounded like he didn’t want to talk to me, and as a consequence of that, I lost my vibe.

Then, after a month, I called him again, and he made me even happier than I was before, so if it doesn’t work the first time, don’t worry as sometimes people need to solve other problems.

To make sure I’m contacting the person at the right time is by sending them a message first to check their state out. This makes me sure enough to whom to shoot for, so try this out yourself.

Practice #3: Don’t Hang on to Your Happiness

Everything in life is transitory. That’s why I don’t believe that one should hang on to be happy; otherwise, the more you try to hold happiness to you, the more it will run away.

The reality is that there are so many dynamics into play that influence our happiness levels, that trying to hold it is pointless and will disappoint whoever tries to.

Think about it: that person that makes you angry, the physical pain that comes back, wasting your energies on something unuseful, a memory that disturbs you, etc. Whatever that element is, realize that it will come and hijack your happiness.

Conclusion

That’s why when you’re happy, the best thing you can do is enjoy the moment, share it, or do something proactive with that state. Then, if it goes away, accept that and move on because it will inevitably come back sooner than later, just like any other feeling. Just like the warm summer breeze.