3 Powerful Leadership Lessons From 2020

As a teenager, I remember reading the title of the book by Robert Schuller “Tough Times Never Last But Tough People Do”. The title did not mean much to me then but that perspective has evolved over the years. Especially as I reflect on the year we have had in 2020, I can’t help thinking about how people have responded in the face of pain or loss with courage, resilience and optimism.

In a year that has been characterized by unexpected twists and turns, many leaders have emerged into the limelight due to the way they responded to the crisis. Their courageous acts have resulted in countless lives being saved.

Many might say can any good thing come out of a year like this? While this may be difficult to imagine, many valuable lessons that will shape our lives in years to come can be learned from 2020. I’d like to share a few in this article:

1. Prioritize what truly matters: In a year that more than 300,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the United States of America, it is difficult not to experience a shift in perspective when it comes to what we prioritize. This was a year many lost loved ones without getting a chance to say goodbye. If you ask anyone who has experienced this they would do anything to have that special opportunity. Apart from the loss people suffered, this year we were all forced to stay at home during the lockdown. Spending quality time with loved ones and making time to smell the roses. A friend told me that she and her husband actually sat on their front porch, admiring the beautiful view they had from their home, something they hardly ever do. Prior to the lockdown, they were both busy New York attorneys that left home early in the morning and returned late at night. Regardless of role or position, 2020 sounded a wake up call to be intentional and treasure every moment spent with loved ones.

2. Respect people for who they are, not how they look : Equality is something that most leaders have talked about for many years and many profess to work hard on. 2020 shifted things into a higher level as more leaders realized that this is an issue that needs to be urgently dealt with. This year, more than ever, it became more apparent to leaders both in government and private organizations that it is not enough to talk about these problems but rather invest in employee training to tackle unconscious bias. It is a year where many had to step back and re-evaluate how they think about people that do not look like them. Our thoughts shape our conversations behind closed doors and those same thoughts shape how we react on the spur of the moment in public places: in the park, on the subway or anywhere else. Nathalie Molina Niño is an investor who spent a considerable amount of time in 2020 advising female entrepreneurs on how to obtain PPP loans to support their businesses. In a conversation with her for this article she recounts hearing several heartbreaking stories of entrepreneurs on the brink of losing their businesses. According to Ms Nino, “Communities of color, as with all economic downturns, have been most impacted—with the biggest difference in the COVID-recession being that we’re also overrepresented among the dead. Which is why I’m more convinced now than ever, that abolishing all forms of modern day redlining (like the PPP policy) should be top of mind for anyone leading in the next economy. We have to do better by black and brown businesses, or we’re never going to make it out of this crisis.”

3. Persevere: The name of the game in 2020 was grit, persevering against all odds. That is the story of healthcare workers who stood strong and continued to do their best to save lives even when protective devices they needed were not available. They made the best of what was available and that is why today, we do not call just them healthcare workers, we call them heroes. This year the stories of resilience are captured from the hospital hallways to the main street marketplace. While persevering could mean keeping the spirit alive while shutting down a business, for many, it is riding the emotional rollercoaster that comes with pivoting a company. The story of Elle Wang, the founder & CEO of Emilia George captures this so well. The pandemic hit 3 months after she launched her premium clothing line. With all public places closed, her fabric mills were not left out. In communication with Elle for this article, she describes the experience: “It seemed other than crying, the only other option was to pause or close the business before we ever had a chance to build it.” However, in April, at the peak of the pandemic, they realized there was a shortage of masks so they decided to repurpose the fabrics that were meant for clothing to make masks. The mask quickly gained recognition and one day, they received a letter from the National Institute of Health, requesting 100,000 masks. They prioritized the order and delivered the order in 1.5 months. She said one of her proud moments was when Dr. Anthony Fauci donned their mask at the Senate hearing. Their brand has since grown, expanding to stores like Neiman Marcus and others. According to Wang “Emilia George is not even a year old. I truly want to share with all the entrepreneurs, especially mompreneurs out there that if you can just persevere for a little bit longer, you may end up somewhere you never ever imagined. Cry, it’s fine, as long as you keep hustling.”

While none of us knows what lies ahead in 2021, I know we can do this much: we can believe for the best, hold our loved ones dear, treat people with dignity regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic status and when the going gets tough we can choose to dig our heels in, persevering to the end.