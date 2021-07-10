3 PLACES TO INVEST IN YOUR 20’S

Life happens in your 20’s.

That’s right!

I’m in my 20’s and i get that. Its just that in our 20’s we get enough matured that we understand the fact that we need to do something to bring bread and butter on our plates. This is the time when most of us get our 1st salary, and we spent restlessly on shoes, dresses, and in big big restaurants. That’s not bad though, but that needs to be in control

Because,

“what you sow now, you will reap it later“

so what we did than, that’s what we are getting now. And what we will do now will decide what we get in the future.

so what to do now? i work and i will work for rest of my life. Your mind must be saying this..

yeah! you are working and you will have to… but will the salary you’re getting now will full fill all your dreams? or you also want to get stuck in the debt trap like most of the people?

if not, than keep aside some money to let it grow.

and where to keep? or invest?

Below are 3 ways where you must invest in your 20’s to have a better living in your early 30’s and rest of your life.

(Photo by iStock/Nirunya Juntoomma)

INVEST IN STOCKS

“Stock market is risky” we hear this all the time but stock market is the place where all the money lies. And your 20’s is the age where you can afford to take risk and aim for big returns. But stock market demands knowledge and not greed so see that you learn first and than earn. If you successfully master the art of investing in stock market, than you might not require any other job to fulfill your dreams. After the corona virus pandemic, more and more number of people of your age are becoming participants of stock market and that is not just letting more cash flow towards the companies but also giving rise to the economy.Start investing with lesser capital and gradually increase as you learn.

INVEST IN MUTUAL FUNDS

If you can’t directly invest in stock market than mutual funds can be the best option for you. Mutual funds let you invest in stock market through it. There is comparatively lesser risk involved in mutual funds than the stock market. When you invest in mutual fund, you get mutual fund units in returns which you can redeem at the end of your investment period or before in some schemes. You get 2 options to start investing in mutual fund

Lump sum investment:- You can invest a huge amount at once and keep it for some years for wealth creation. SIP:-Systematic investment plan is very popular way of investing in mutual fund.Here you can invest a fixed amount every day,weak or month. SIP helps to tackle down the market fluctuations and that lets to lower risk.

INVEST IN COURSES

Investment in courses? how that became an investment?

I know it won’t give you monetary returns, but it will give you much more than monetary returns and that is knowledge. Knowledge is power. What you learn never goes waste. You can loose your money someday but knowledge can’t be lost.So focus more on knowledge in your 20’s and take courses. There are various portals such as coursera and Udemy where you can continue your learning journey.

I hope you live a best life but for that invest in you 20’s.