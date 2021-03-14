Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Pieces of Advice I Wish I Knew Before I Sold My Billion-Dollar Company

I recently turned $2 million into $1.04 billion and these are the lessons I learned.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I recently enjoyed an exit that a younger version of myself could have hardly even dreamed of – I sold a company that I self-funded for more than a billion dollars.

This unicorn company, Byte, went from inception to sale in less than four years.

Some mornings, I still wake up with Byte to-dos on my mind, momentarily forgetting that it is out of my hands.

As I reflect on the experience, I realize that there are a few things I wish I had known before I began the process.

If you plan on starting and selling a company, there are a few things it would advantageous for you to know.

Here are the three things I wish I had known before selling my company

A ten-figure sale is possible.

When I set out to start Byte, I knew that the idea was a good one. Invisalign patents had recently expired, opening up the invisible aligner space to competitors for the first time.

Plus, the at-home model was growing in popularity (even before 2020), and I knew the market was desperate for an affordable orthodontic solution. What I didn’t know was that the company would absolutely explode the way it did. The marketplace immediately loved us.

Our product was fantastic, but it was our brand values that really bred loyalty within our target market. We launched the company with a philanthropic arm, and we did everything we could to support our local community and our nationwide customer base during the pandemic.

As a result, consumers felt good about buying our product, so that is what they did. I learned the valuable lesson that so long as your business model is strong (I made sure that the company made money on every single unit sold, starting with unit #1), you can do right by your community and still be successful.

I will not doubt myself with my next endeavor, because now I know that business savvy and philanthropic beliefs can yield incredible results.

The team cares about the company as much (if not more) than I do.

I have heard many business founders say that no one can ever care about their companies as much as they do. I can now say that that is unequivocally false.

In fact, I now think that founders who say that are protecting their own ego from the discovery that their creation can successfully manage without them.

The team I worked with at Byte believed in the company’s vision just as strongly as I did. They connected with the plight of our customers, celebrated our innovative offering, and enthusiastically promoted our brand. I made it a point to hire passionate and forward-thinking people, and they still blew me away with their dedication, creative thinking, and grit.

When I walked away from Byte post-sale, I walked away confidently knowing that the company I had built was in incredibly capable and caring hands.

People only see your victories, never your hard work.

Since the Byte sale, I have enjoyed quite a bit of press coverage. People are quick to celebrate the victory, call me lucky, and mark the accomplishment as an impossibility for most people. What they fail to report on are the sleepless nights, the giant investment (that could have turned out very, very differently), and the 10 thousand tough decisions that had to be made along the way. A career as an entrepreneur isn’t for the faint of heart, but in the halo of victory, everyone assumes that the path was clear the entire time, and that cannot be farther from the truth. 

    los angeles blake johnson

    Blake Johnson, Los Angeles Entrepreneur at Byte

    Blake Johnson is a Los Angeles based entrepreneur who has successfully founded and sold a variety of businesses. Most recently, he serves as the founded and chairman of Byte, a direct-to-consumer dental aligner company with business partner Scott Cohen. Previously, Blake served as both the Chairman and Founder of Currency Capital and IM Capital Access. Both companies were named on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. The business Blake has started currently exceed $1.1 billion in valuations. Blake also participates in philanthropic endeavors and is a significant benefactor of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boy Scouts of America (achieving Eagle Scout status in his youth), the International Justice Mission, and MOCA Los Angeles.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Find people who will tell you when you’re wrong and understand that it’s OK to be wrong.” with Bob Wilkins and Chaya Weiner

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    “Employees who are excellent but slow are dangerous employees”, With Douglas Brown and Chase Amante

    by Doug C. Brown
    Community//

    Josh Goodman: “Never do silly math like that again”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.