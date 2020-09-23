3 Nonprofits That Serve Veterans Well

The United States would not exist if it were not for the bravery of people willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of everyone. Modern soldiers continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect democracy in the U.S. and around the world. No one should forget their sacrifices or ignore the needs of soldiers as they return home. Thankfully, many charitable organizations help with the process. Here are three exceptional charities that do all they can to honor veterans.

#1. Homes for Our Troops

Homes for Our Troops (HFOT) ensures that the homes veterans return to are compatible with their needs. The organization finances the adaptations necessary to make houses accessible to disabled veterans. The upgraded houses allow soldiers to maintain their independence and continue their recoveries in comfort and safety. After completing the home, the group stays in contact with the family to ensure they continuously have what they need. HFOT began in 2004 and spends about 90 cents of every dollar raised to fund its mission.

#2. Southeastern Guide Dogs

Millions of Americans can appreciate the value of a great canine companion. Service dogs exceed the usual standard. Southeastern Guide Dogs use selectively bred dogs trained by an expert trainer to perform amazing tasks. The group pairs each canine with a veteran in need or the child of a lost soldier. The recipients of a service dog receive free, lifelong support. The company exists solely on private donations and has global accreditation.

#3. Air Warrior Courage Foundation

Founded by military aviators, the Air Warrior Courage Foundation (AWCF) understands the specific needs of pilots. The foundation aids active duty and retired military members with various needs. The organization fills in the gaps left by government programs for medical, educational, and other expenses. The AWCF, also known as the Wounded Warrior Emergency Support Fund, operates with the help of private and corporate donations, as well as funding from the United Way.

These are only three of the many reputable charities doing their part to improve the lives and recoveries of American veterans. Each organization survives through donations and the hard work of a team of dedicated volunteers. Anyone who wants to thank a veteran should do all they can to aid these groups. Anyone that knows of a veteran in need should contact one of the charities for more information.