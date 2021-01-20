Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Morning Tips for a Healthier You

In addition to the fact that it is a very deadly virus, the year society has spent dealing with COVID-19 has brought with it many challenges that came to be as side effects due to stay-at-home orders and other legislation regarding the new normal. One of those “side effects” that affected a majority of Americans was a change in workplace. For some, the space remained the same just with a new list of rules, but for many, remote work was the only option to keep within legislative guidelines while still continuing to work. 

As nice as it is to not have to commute in the morning, the social isolation and technology reliance of remote work has lead to a lot of Americans who were thrust into remote work picking up poor morning habits, leading to a less healthier version of you, even if you did manage to socially distance and avoid the virus. Here are three easy-to-add habits to replace your morning commute, and build a healthier you in the new year. 

Keep a Routine

Even though it may be very appealing to wake up two minutes before your first work Zoom meeting simply because you can if you work from home, the morning routine you were used to before was doing more than just ensuring you were clean and properly dressed. The dose of sunlight received during the morning commute helps the body and mind slowly wake up, reducing stress and anxiety that can last all day for those individuals who need to deeply focus the minute they wake up. 

Even though no one will see your pressed pants in the remote work realm, if ironing was part of your routine before COVID, making it a part of your routine now can help you feel more confident as you approach the day, ultimately relieving stress and anxiety. Two things that should certainly be part of everyone’s morning are exercise and dieting…

Exercise 

Everyone knows that exercise is good for the body, but it also relieves stress and anxiety in the mind. Adding exercise to your morning routine not only gets the body more prepared to take on the tasks of a given day, but also allows the mind to gradually prepare for the day. If it is in the cards to make your workout and outdoor one, even better. Being outside gives the psyche the needed sensational experiences to stay sharp, that are much more difficult to come by in a home office setting, especially in a big city. 

If you’re someone who enjoys a little communication in the morning, as well, looking into a community running group or yoga class can help add that level of interaction with people who aren’t going to be talking about your job. On the other hand, if you prefer seclusion, a silver lining of the COVID pandemic was an increase in the availability of online yoga classes

Diet

Every great morning starts with a great breakfast, and creating an eating routine to match your healthy morning routine is a win-win situation of the healthiest sort. It starts with drinks, and in order to reap the benefits of drinking a gallon of water every day, might as well start in the morning! Juices are always welcomed at breakfast, and even coffee is okay in small doses. 

As far as food goes, leafy greens are good any time of the day, and eggs are great, too. Yogurt with fruit and oatmeal is a great option as well, and vegan and vegetarian versions of any of these are even better!

Keep it Up

The good thing about all of these tips is that they deliver almost immediate results in the form of energy and motivation, but they are also great for your health when done over time, so keep it up. Good exercise and diet habits tend to stick with people into their old age, so there is never a bad time to start.

    Bethany Halland, Writer, Jazz Dance Teacher

    Bethany Halland is a freelance writer from San Diego, CA who writes about personal growth, professional development, and our evolving psychology. She has a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from UC San Diego, and a Masters in Behavioral Psychology from Pepperdine. When she's not writing, Bethany enjoys growing her succulent garden and teaching Jazz/Ballet to her 9 year-old daughter and her friends.

