3 Mistakes Every Wellness Professional Makes

When wellness becomes your job, you tend to hold yourself to all kinds of higher standards.

But just like you’ll never have a perfect relationship with food, you’re also going to make mistakes when it comes to counseling clients and running your business. (Hey, you may be a pro, but you’re still human!)

While you should give yourself space to make mistakes, it can help to know about some common ones to watch out for.

3 Mistakes Wellness Pros Make

1. Going too deep with clients

We are all about making sure every strategy we share is backed by science. And for some people, understanding why they’re being told to do something is important to their success. However, some clients will tune you out if you give them too much information, and those who are not science-minded will stare at you like you are speaking in tongues if you start talking about the role of choline. In that case, it may be better to just stop at “eat eggs for breakfast.”

2. Thinking you need to know everything

There is always, and will always be, more to learn. You cannot be expected to be the Google of nutrition knowledge. When you are confident in what you do and don’t know, you gain credibility and respect. Work towards having the confidence to say you haven’t read that article or heard about that topic but will follow up.

3. Overworking

This one’s directly related, because thinking you need to know everything can definitely result in working way too hard. When you’re trying to get your clients to succeed, there can be a tendency to want to do the work for them. You are responsible for providing great information and helping your clients figure out how to best apply that information to their lives. Your clients are responsible for doing the work. You also have to run a business, and you can’t do that if you’re not living the healthy, not-totally-stressed lifestyle you’re recommending to the people who hire you.

—originally published on Nutritious Life.