Are you the type of person who has dreams, but doesn’t know how to accomplish them?

Don’t worry! I used to think that way too. Even though I’ve achieved some pretty cool things so far – traveling abroad, having multiple businesses… this list goes on – there are still many things which I want to do in life.

That’s why I’ve been learning how to mentally prepare myself for any challenge.

In this article, I’ll share with you my top 3 tried and tested mental exercises which will improve your ability to overcome obstacles in life… starting from today!

So let’s get started.

3 Mental Exercises To Overcome Any Challenge In Life

1. Do a Reality Check

“Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one.” – Albert Einstein

The first thing I do whenever I’m faced with a challenge is to check my beliefs about reality. In other words, I ask myself: “Is this really as bad as it seems?”Over the years, I’ve learned to be extremely critical of my initial feelings. I ask questions such as: “What evidence do I have that this will be a bad experience?” “Is there any way this situation could turn out better than expected?”

When you think about it, all our fears are just inside our heads. By using these two simple questions, you can start to rewire your brain and make it perform on a higher level.

2. Visualize the Outcome

“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” – Albert Einstein

This next exercise will help you to figure out what your subconscious mind wants from you. In other words, what do you want from life? I’ve been using it for a few years now and it has taught me a lot about myself… for example, that I’m a lot more resilient than I thought. In order to get the most from this exercise you need to be honest with yourself.

Remember: You can’t trick your subconscious mind… it will always know what you’re up to!

Create a detailed scene in your head where you’ve achieved the outcome of your challenge. Make sure to include as many details as possible. For example, how do you feel? Who else is present? What’s the weather like? What are people wearing? By doing this you’ll “program” your subconscious mind to take steps towards achieving your outcome.

3. Be Coherent

“What we desire, what we strive for, is often our heart’s true desire… not the superficial things we claim to want.” – Robert Kiyosaki

I like to call this the heart control method. It’s a technique that will help you take control of your emotions and it involves focusing on what your body is feeling right now. Whenever we feel stressed or worried, we tighten up our muscles and take quick shallow breaths. Over time I found that by feeling my body, I can create coherence between my mind and body.

As you go about your day to day life, take note of where your muscles are tensing up. If it’s an area like the jaw or shoulders, simply relax those muscles. You’ll need to practice this on a daily basis for at least one month before it starts to pay off. After a month, you’ll have trained your brain to connect certain feelings with physical sensations… now it’s time to put those skills into good use!

At first you might find this challenging because it’s an unfamiliar sensation… But after a month of practicing, you’ll be able to do it instantly! Not only that, but when faced with any challenge in life (no matter how big or small), your brain will activate the corresponding coherence pathways.