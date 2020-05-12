Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Life skills for kids during the quarantine period

3 Lifeskill for kids during the quarantine period. At this age, kids are meant to have their wings on. They should have been out in the ground playing football, running around, chasing butterflies. But, that's okay. We need to handle the current situation better.

By
Life skill to teach your kid - child writing creatively

COVID-19 has changed our lives. Kids are facing the brunt of it. Earlier they were busy attending schools, after school pick-up and drops for extracurricular activities, music, and sports workshops, etc., whatever little time they or we (as parents) were left with was about chasing deadlines. The last date for project submission of this or that, chatting up with friends at the condos…Fast forward to our lives now. Kids are stuck at home. And if you ask me, they are in a pretty bad situation. It’s like a prison. Their age isn’t about immobility. At this age, kids are meant to have their wings on. They should have been out in the ground playing football, running around, chasing butterflies. 

But, we got to face reality. These are hard times. The optimistic me sees a ray of hope. Now that the kid is home (and so am I), let me upskill my 6-year old. Let me teach him a few life skills which will help in evolving. The skills which will help him survive the times to come. Those skills which every adult should teach his/her child.

3 Life skills for kids:

In addition to the basic sessions focusing on age-apt academics, this is the best time when a parent can introduce these 3 life  skills to a child to ensure the little or not-so-little one values time, relationships and other life pillars which will help him understand the meaning of life in general and whole:

1. Managing relationships

What a wonderful time for your child to develop relationships with the family members (especially the older generation). Helping in chores, sitting together during meal times, watering plants, etc are the moments spent well. At the end of the day, it’s valuable to get some insights, to do friendly circle time with the family to reflect, to share thoughts and feelings, and also to listen to each others’ stories and perspectives. Building on interpersonal relationships goes a long way. To be able to interact with other people and be able to deal better lays the foundation of solidarity and success.

2. To be more empathetic

This is the time when the child should be able to understand and feel what the other person is going through. Good positive discussions between the family members will encourage instilling the act and power of empathizing in the child.

3. Being emotive

As parents, we should help our children to understand and manage their feelings and emotions. The children should know that everyone has feelings, some sad and some happy. What is important is we should be able to express our feelings in such a way that others understand and also doesn’t hurt others.

Vaishali Sharma

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Price of Over Scheduling, and the Perks of Boredom

by Anisha Abraham
accelerating-team-productivity-1024x546
Community//

9 Ways to Teach Your Kids Entrepreneurship Early in Life

by John Rampton
Community//

A Better Way to Home-Educate Your Kids During This Time

by Marc Prensky

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.