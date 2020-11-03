3 Lessons On Creating A Great Company Culture

Just how committed are you to your goal? How important is it for you, and what are you willing to sacrifice in order to achieve it? If you find yourself fully committed, motivation will follow.

Those who have a growth mindset, on the other hand, feel that they can change, grow, and learn through effort. People who believe that they are capable of growth are more likely to achieve success. When things get tough, they look for ways to improve their skills and keep working toward success.

As any sports coach knows, when morale in the team is at rock bottom, it will be reflected on the field. It’s a simple equation – positivity breeds success, and negativity spawns failure. The coach’s job is to foster a positive culture and environment, boost morale, and reward both hard work and teamwork. It’s a tried and tested tactic that any entrepreneur who wants his workforce to be a happy and productive should pay close attention to.

FitoSalume, is the President of El Salvador’s top professional soccer team, Alianza F.C. Just like all his other business endeavors Alianza F.C and its top leadership lives by the golden rule, “treat everyone the same way you would like to be treated.” Salume, a serial entrepreneur, runs 50 successful companies that employ over 10,000 people worldwide. He is the kind of leader who believes that when you employ someone, you have a responsibility to help that person realize their full potential by fostering a company culture and workplace, that is positive, productive, and rewarding.

Here are Fito’s three key lessons on how to create a great company culture.

There’s No ‘I’ In Team

It doesn’t matter how gifted or talented an individual is; no-one is bigger or more important than the team. When all your employees are working together and carrying out their unique function in a process which is greater than the sum of its parts, good things happen. When egos get in the way, and someone believes their role is more important than another’s, that’s when the team breaks down, and when the team breaks down, it all falls apart.

To prevent this, ensure everyone in your company knows they are valued, prized, and are integral to the business. Fito cites a quote that is attributed to the international Soccer Legend Pele: “No single player in the world, no matter how good he is, can win a soccer match by himself.”

Reward And Recognize

There are far too many workplaces where an employee’s contribution or hard work is either not recognized or credited. Teamwork, dedication and innovation should be recognized and rewarded.

Invest In People

If you create a company culture where employees can develop, learn new skills, and challenge themselves, you are not only creating a happier workplace; you are creating a more productive enterprise.

Remember, your employees spend a large part of their life working for your company, so it is up to you to make it a fulfilling and pleasant experience that they look forward to every day.