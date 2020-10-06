Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Keys to Unstoppable Success

If you’re feeling like you’re not where you want to be or spinning your head, feeling stuck or discouraged, remember that this is a year of massive transformation for many of us.⁠⁠ Don’t compare yourself to others. I’m all for being inspired, but don’t compare your journey, your success, or your progress to someone else. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Jessica Garcia Fillmore shares 3 simple shifts to help get you back on track.
Jessica Garcia Fillmore shares 3 simple shifts to help get you back on track.

If you’re feeling like you’re not where you want to be or spinning your head, feeling stuck or discouraged, remember that this is a year of massive transformation for many of us.⁠⁠

Don’t compare yourself to others.

I’m all for being inspired, but don’t compare your journey, your success, or your progress to someone else. ⁠⁠

Stay in your own lane. ⁠⁠

And if you’re not where you want to be, or have the outcomes you desire, consider asking yourself what’s really stopping or holding you back?

⁠⁠Is it fear of being visible and putting yourself out there in a bigger way?⁠ Fear of what others might think or say about you? Fear of failure? Is it feeling not enough or doubting yourself? Is it not knowing HOW to do something?⁠ Is it not having the right connections or support to help get you there faster? Or, maybe having more courage to confidently stand out?⁠⁠

Here are 3 Keys to help get you back on track:⁠⁠

1. Gain Clarity⁠⁠

Get super clear on what you want and why it matters to you. Maybe what you want today, is different from what you wanted last year. That’s ok. Just get clear.

What are you going for, want to accomplish, be, feel, experience, create, or achieve? Keep that top of mind, write it down, or have a place where you can always see it as a reminder.

2. Connect to Your Drive and Hunger⁠⁠

You have to desire something from deep within, on an emotional level and have the drive & hunger to bring it to life. Your “why” and you’re desire needs to help move you. If you don’t have any drive or hunger for something, you might as well be dragging a bus. Trust me, it’s harder to get anywhere. ⁠⁠ When you have a strong inner drive and hunger, you can move mountains.

3. Consistency ⁠⁠

There’s nothing wrong with taking a pause. Taking a break, or maybe even pivoting in a better direction. But the key is to keep going. One foot in front of the other. Being consistent and taking action. Imperfect action is better than no action. Consistency is key to anything worthwhile. ⁠⁠

What’s something you’ve been wanting to do better or something you’re working towards right now? ⁠⁠Comment below your biggest takeaway or share if this resonates with you.

Jessica Garcia Fillmore, Business + visibility mentor, speaker, self-help leader

Get Your FREE Training: 5 Proven Steps to Reach Your Goals Faster: http://www.jessicafillmore.com/goals

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Ditch the corporate life and build your soulpurposed business

by Jo Valentina Sinclair - Create Your Own Story
habits that will improve your mental health
Community//

Habits You Need to Improve Your Mental Health Amid COVID19

by JAMES CABIN
Community//

Uncover Your True Self…

by Michael Marra

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.