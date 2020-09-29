3 Keys To A Fulfilling Career Even If You Have A Really Bad Boss

Becoming CEO Of Your Career

Gone are the days when moving through the ranks in a good company was guaranteed if you kept your head down and did the work. You started working in a company, got a couple of promotions along the way, and retire a happy person. Today’s workplace is a whole lot more volatile and filled with uncertainty. In this environment, companies are focused on surviving and maximizing profit. The responsibility for a fulfilling career falls on the employees themselves.

That’s why we’re going to explore three ways to contribute to your own career fulfillment:

Take Charge of Your Career. The first step towards a fulfilling career is personal career empowerment. Many employees expect their boss to empower them. Big mistake, because if that doesn’t happen, you remain stagnant and unfulfilled, with a mountain of dead career goals and possibility. You need to recognize that your advancement and fulfillment don’t lie in the hands of your boss or anyone else for that matter. These rest entirely with you!

If you already know your boss is bad news, how about redirecting some of that energy from complaining and wishing things were different to getting clarity on what you want and what steps will get you there. Commit to being the CEO of your career.

Develop Your Skills

Take your professional development seriously. Develop your hard skills, soft skills, technical skills, communications skills, and above all, your ability to collaborate with others. A big part of the secret to a fulfilling career lives in your personal growth. However, this is not possible if you don’t invest time and energy in developing your skills. Investment in your skills is nearly always paid back with interest later down the line.

Know Where Your Company Is Going (And Whether You Want To Come Along For The Ride!). It’s surprising how many employees are entirely clueless as to what direction their organization is headed. It doesn’t matter if your role in the big picture is minute; you need to be aware of the vision of your company. Is it something that aligns with what you want? Do you see yourself being part of that vision years down the line? If not, what actions are you taking to move to where you want to be? If so, what actions can you take to strategically align yourself for the opportunities that are on the horizon?

Having clarity on your company’s roadmap puts you in a position to stay tuned in to and contribute towards the corporate vision. Moreover, it’s much easier to get noticed by senior managers when you have a clue what they’re working towards and where their priorities lie.

Engage, Collaborate, and Contribute: Form Meaningful Connections With Others. We sometimes forget that no one travels far in life alone. In your quest to dominate the top of your career, resist the urge to be exclusively focused on your own interests. It’s important to form meaningful connections with others, including:

Colleagues : A good way to form a connection with your colleagues is by taking a sincere interest in what they’re doing, their sets of concerns; not so that you can be their problem-solver (although you can) but so they are reminded that they are valued.

: A good way to form a connection with your colleagues is by taking a sincere interest in what they’re doing, their sets of concerns; not so that you can be their problem-solver (although you can) but so they are reminded that they are valued. Subordinates : As a leader you need foster collaboration within your team. Make the empowerment, acknowledgement, and engagement of your team members your top concerns. Learn what’s important to them and have honest discussions on how you can grow together as a team.

: As a leader you need foster collaboration within your team. Make the empowerment, acknowledgement, and engagement of your team members your top concerns. Learn what’s important to them and have honest discussions on how you can grow together as a team. Mentors: One of the best supports to advancement is to find a mentor that has been where you’re trying to go and is willing to share the lessons they’ve learned. Share your career intentions and let them share their own individual wisdom.

Building relationships is vital to career fulfillment. Bad bosses seems to be multiplying at an alarming rate and the volatility of 2020 hasn’t helped. Instead of allowing a bad boss to play a sole-crushing role in your career, reach for collaboration and contribution to others who welcome and are probably starved for it. This might just be your source of sanity and stability in an unforgiving, unrewarding, or downright toxic environment. That’s why you need to be deliberate about developing meaningful relationships with your colleagues, mentors, bosses, subordinates, and even clients. You’re setting yourself up for a fulfilling career in a way that has nothing to do with who you happen to have as boss.