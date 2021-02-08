Learning french does more than just improve your career options. Keep reading for 3 key reasons why you should learn french.

It is believed that at least half of the entire world’s population speaks at least two languages. A significant portion–over 10%– of the world speaks three or more. One of the most widely-spoken languages in the world is French, which ranks at least 10th, though some say higher, in total number of speakers, and boasts about 229 million.

In fact, French has a lot going for it in terms of practicality and usefulness. Plus, many consider it to be the language of love, which can’t exactly hurt your dating prospects.

However, those are far from the only reasons to learn French. We’ll talk more about some of the others in the paragraphs below.

1. Career Opportunities

Learning another language, any other language, is bound to open new doors in your professional life. You may end up being offered jobs you had no chance at getting before, and at higher wages.

It is estimated that those who spoke two or more languages can expect to earn anywhere from 5% to 20% more than the average wage.

Plus, since French is an international language, you may get the chance to travel to places you never dreamed.

2. Travel

French is a great language to learn when it comes to travel. Not only is French quite popular in Europe, but there’s also a large population of French speakers in Africa as well.

From a historical standpoint, this makes a lot of sense. During the Age of Colonialism, Africa was one of the most sought-after areas in the world, rife with resources, one of which was, unfortunately, slaves.

France, being one of the major powers of the day, laid claim to vast swaths of the continent, including what is now Algeria, Morrocco, Benin, Senegal, and several other nations.

Many of these areas still have large populations that speak French.

Of course, if you would prefer to see France itself, there are plenty of great things to do and see there as well. You may even want to take a tour of Louvre in Paris, where you can speak the language of Louvre, if you’ll excuse the pun.

3. It’s Easy to Learn

As far as languages go, it’s very easy to learn French.

Much like English, French takes much of its structure and word choice from Latin. This means that it will have more similarities and cognates than languages from other language families and regions of the world.

Not only that, but French and English have an interesting connection. Since France and England were enemies for much of history, frequently attacking and attempting to conquer each other’s territories, the languages have become somewhat mixed.

For instance, if you eat meat, you’ve already used words that derive from French, like beef, venison, mutton, and pork.

Why You Should Learn French

There are many opportunities that await those who decide to learn French. It may open new opportunities in their professional lives.

They’ll be more equipped to travel to various parts of the world, whether for business or pleasure. Plus, French is an easy language to master, at least for English speakers.

