Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

3 Insanely Effective Manifestation Techniques You’re Likely Unaware Of

You’re about to learn three techniques to help you manifest more love and success in your life. These manifestation techniques work when they are repeated frequently. One time isn’t enough! Let’s go! 1-Neville Goddard — “Assume the wish fulfilled.” This is one of the most popular Neville Goddard techniques about manifestation. This has the power to create […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

You’re about to learn three techniques to help you manifest more love and success in your life.

These manifestation techniques work when they are repeated frequently.

One time isn’t enough!

Let’s go!

1-Neville Goddard — “Assume the wish fulfilled.”

This is one of the most popular Neville Goddard techniques about manifestation.

This has the power to create a complete shift in your life.

Start by getting crystal clear on a particular and attainable desire you wish to come true.

Instead of feeling a sense of lack and separation from that desire, focus on feeling as if it’s already yours.

Activate all five senses using your imagination to instantly feel the emotion expected to be elicited once your desire becomes a reality.

Starting from within is the key to manifesting.

Refuse to wait for validity from the external world.

You are the creator of your destiny.

Experience the feeling as if your wish fulfilled.

You will soon find the universe attracting your desires to you!

Source: The Vibe Mindset

2 -David Hawkins — “Let go of all attachments.”

This is a top three skill we must all master to live our best life.

“Most of our suffering comes from our attachment to a painful experience.”

Attachment is our inability to move forward from an unpleasant experience.

Start by surrendering to the fact that something happened without you understanding the meaning behind it.

“That which is not explicable to human reason is indicative of the fact that you are not god.” — David Hawkins.

The universe, source, God has brought a challenging situation to you as a gift.

Surrender to the fact that you are not God, and trust that the universe is guiding you even amid an unpleasant experience.

When you surrender, you let go of your emotional attachment to past experiences.

This frees you from the emotional suffering of your past.

3 –Alan Watts” The art of no desire.”

If you suffer, you suffer as a result of your desires.

Desires are often unattainable or too distant from you create feelings of lack and separation.

Start by existing free from desire.

Don’t work at this technique, don’t see your past, and don’t see your future.

Choose to accept your existence precisely as it is.

Let’s be very clear; this doesn’t mean you desire it, it means you accept it.

When you begin to feel whole and feel good enough, you start to manifest from this state of wholeness.

Conclusion

To manifest, you need to become more.

Focus on elevated emotional states to marinate in.

The better you manage your emotional state, the more you will manifest.

    Dr. Jay Cavanaugh, Mental Health Expert in Emotional Intelligence at The VIBE Mindset

    Dr. Jay Cavanaugh is the founder of The VIBE Mindset. As a medical professional, a high-performance mindset coach, and a mental health expert in emotional intelligence, he focuses on powerful techniques to reprogram your mind.

    Download Dr. Cavanaugh's free "Create Your VIBE" checklist to elevate your emotional state in less than a minute at thevibemindset.com.

    Check out his "The VIBE Mindset" YouTube Channel.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    passionjward.com
    Community//

    How to Create A Vision Board for 2021 and Beyond!

    by Brittnay Starks
    Community//

    How Manifestation Techniques Work with the Law of Attraction

    by Barbara R. Morrow
    Photo Credit: Juj Winn/Getty Images
    Wonder//

    Simple Ways To Feel Amazing Before 8 AM

    by Benjamin P. Hardy
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.